iCardio.ai and SARC MedIQ PACS Partner to Revolutionize Ultrasound Interpretation With AI Tools

iCardio.ai and SARC MedIQ PACS Partner to Advance AI in Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Two dynamic startups in the healthcare artificial intelligence sector, iCardio.ai, a Cedars-Sinai backed AI startup, and SARC MedIQ, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the distribution of artificial intelligence tools for clinicians.

Sarc and iCardio.ai Partner

This partnership marks a significant leap forward in ultrasound image interpretation and distribution by seamlessly integrating iCardio.ai's cutting-edge AI technology with SARC MedIQ's state-of-the-art PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) platform. Together, the companies are poised to advance the healthcare AI revolution by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and speed in ultrasound interpretation-bringing significant benefits to both healthcare providers and patients.

"The leadership at SARC MedIQ is sharp and aggressive, and we are excited to partner with a software company that aligns so well with our mission," said Joseph Sokol, CEO of iCardio.ai. "Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the next frontier in medicine, and through strategic partnerships like this, we are accelerating this transformation. We believe our technology will empower clinicians, streamline the healthcare journey for patients, and ultimately lead to better patient outcomes."

Asaad Hakeem, CEO of SARC MedIQ, echoed this enthusiasm: "By integrating iCardio.ai's automated AI tools into our PACS system, we are taking a giant leap towards our goal of empowering the healthcare industry with the latest technology. This partnership will not only enhance our cloud-based platform's capabilities but will also provide our users with unparalleled insights and efficiencies in the evaluation and diagnosis of cardiovascular conditions."

The collaboration between iCardio.ai and SARC MedIQ will accelerate availability of AI in Cloud PACS and the broader cardiology healthcare industry. This partnership will provide invaluable insights into echocardiography quality and introduce efficiencies that will transform how ultrasound images are evaluated and diagnosed.

For more information on how to leverage the latest in Artificial Intelligence through this partnership, please contact sales@sarcmediq.com.

About iCardio.ai

iCardio.ai is a Los Angeles-based company specializing in the development of machine learning and deep learning algorithms for ultrasound applications, with a focus on transthoracic echocardiography. With a vast database of over 200 million images, iCardio.ai is at the forefront of bringing AI to echocardiography and now, through this partnership, to SARC MedIQ.

To contact iCardio.ai, write to humans@icardio.ai.

About SARC MedIQ

SARC MedIQ is transforming diagnostic imaging with our cutting-edge AI platform, automating diagnosis and reporting to boost accuracy and efficiency. Join 1,500+ physicians and 300+ healthcare facilities already benefiting from our technology. We slash diagnostic reporting time by 90%, improve reimbursement accuracy by 1.5x, and cut costs by 50%. With a presence across North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia, SARC MedIQ is dedicated to delivering advanced, affordable healthcare solutions globally.

SARC MedIQ - Revolutionizing Diagnostics, Empowering Patient Care.

For more information about the iCardio.ai and SARC MedIQ partnership, and to learn how your clinic can benefit from the latest in Artificial Intelligence, visit www.sarcmediq.com or contact sales@sarcmediq.com.

Contact Information

Joseph Sokol

Chief Executive Officer

humans@icardio.ai





Asaad Hakeem

Chief Executive Officer

sales@sarcmediq.com

SOURCE: iCardio.ai Corporation

