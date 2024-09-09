Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,070
+4,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4802,04018:58
Dow Jones News
09.09.2024 18:34 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Sep-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      147,640 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          124.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.8737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,930,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,930,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      126.8737p                    147,640

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7625               125.50      09:09:46          00071296895TRLO0      XLON 
6408               125.00      09:15:46          00071297003TRLO0      XLON 
6989               124.00      09:20:08          00071297136TRLO0      XLON 
7079               124.00      09:25:55          00071297348TRLO0      XLON 
6993               124.00      09:25:55          00071297349TRLO0      XLON 
4500               125.00      09:28:02          00071297432TRLO0      XLON 
3086               125.50      09:58:08          00071298432TRLO0      XLON 
7569               126.00      10:00:12          00071298466TRLO0      XLON 
7082               126.00      10:06:12          00071298602TRLO0      XLON 
1260               126.00      10:12:51          00071298701TRLO0      XLON 
5224               126.00      10:23:10          00071298874TRLO0      XLON 
5868               126.00      10:24:47          00071298900TRLO0      XLON 
1043               126.00      10:24:47          00071298901TRLO0      XLON 
3584               126.50      10:32:49          00071299006TRLO0      XLON 
3500               126.50      10:34:56          00071299037TRLO0      XLON 
1050               126.50      10:34:56          00071299038TRLO0      XLON 
2268               126.50      11:06:39          00071299651TRLO0      XLON 
3500               126.50      11:06:59          00071299654TRLO0      XLON 
3229               127.00      12:02:11          00071300907TRLO0      XLON 
4616               127.00      12:02:11          00071300908TRLO0      XLON 
62                127.50      12:14:49          00071301198TRLO0      XLON 
3730               127.50      12:14:49          00071301199TRLO0      XLON 
2998               127.50      12:14:49          00071301200TRLO0      XLON 
15904               128.50      12:26:47          00071301426TRLO0      XLON 
271                128.50      12:26:47          00071301427TRLO0      XLON 
4104               128.50      12:41:24          00071301748TRLO0      XLON 
1385               129.50      13:08:09          00071302229TRLO0      XLON 
6537               130.00      14:39:00          00071305090TRLO0      XLON 
994                130.00      14:39:00          00071305091TRLO0      XLON 
4290               130.00      14:39:00          00071305092TRLO0      XLON 
1121               130.00      14:39:00          00071305093TRLO0      XLON 
933                130.00      14:39:00          00071305094TRLO0      XLON 
4530               130.00      15:13:57          00071307359TRLO0      XLON 
1979               130.00      16:00:08          00071310398TRLO0      XLON 
4520               130.00      16:00:08          00071310399TRLO0      XLON 
1809               130.00      16:00:08          00071310400TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  345706 
EQS News ID:  1984565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.