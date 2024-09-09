(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on May 23, 2024.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Name of the Issuer Identification code of the issuer Transaction date Identification code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily weighted shares purchase price* (in euros) Market (MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 02/09/2024 FR0000051807 15,000 95.8103 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 02/09/2024 FR0000051807 18,528 95.8259 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 02/09/2024 FR0000051807 578 95.3560 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 02/09/2024 FR0000051807 1,098 95.6440 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 03/09/2024 FR0000051807 25,253 98.1931 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 03/09/2024 FR0000051807 18,230 98.2252 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 03/09/2024 FR0000051807 2,818 98.2772 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 03/09/2024 FR0000051807 2,567 98.3061 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/09/2024 FR0000051807 23,377 98.4870 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/09/2024 FR0000051807 16,680 98.3992 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/09/2024 FR0000051807 2,821 98.3696 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/09/2024 FR0000051807 1,935 98.4600 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 05/09/2024 FR0000051807 721 99.8850 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 05/09/2024 FR0000051807 178 99.7944 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/09/2024 FR0000051807 20,321 99.0944 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/09/2024 FR0000051807 14,124 98.9908 CEUX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/09/2024 FR0000051807 1,007 99.2457 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/09/2024 FR0000051807 559 99.3848 AQEU Total 165,795 97.9591

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

