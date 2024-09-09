Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJ1X | ISIN: US68417L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.09.24
15:30 Uhr
55,35 US-Dollar
-0,68
-1,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 18:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Grows Private Banking Team

HIRES KEITH BLACKMAN AS PRIVATE BANKING OFFICER

MIDDLETOWN NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, is pleased to announce that Keith Blackman has joined the Bank's Private Banking Division as AVP and Private Banking Officer in Goshen.

"We are thrilled that Keith has joined our team, and know he will be an invaluable asset to our clients," said David Dineen, SVP Director of Wealth Services at Orange Bank & Trust Company. "His extensive experience with Private Banking makes him a tremendous addition to our organization and underscores our efforts to continually enhance this area of specialization."

Blackman comes to Orange Bank & Trust Company with more than 20 years of experience in Private Banking. Over the course of his career, he's held roles at Independence Community Bank, Signature Bank, TD Bank, and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, where he worked closely with clients on their financial needs. Most recently, he was Associate Relationship Manager at Key Private Bank where he was responsible for managing and building client relationships. He has a bachelor's degree in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from the College of Staten Island.

Orange Bank & Trust' Company's Private Banking Division, an arm of Orange Wealth Management, works diligently to simplify each client's finances, banking, investments and estate planning needs and implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that client objectives are met, and assets are properly preserved, protected and administered.

"I am thrilled to join Orange Bank & Trust and the Private Banking Division, which has a long-standing reputation for exceptional service and commitment to its clients," said Blackman. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to maintain strong relationships with our current and new clients, ensuring their financial goals are met with the highest level of professionalism and integrity."

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of the New York's top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni
Marketing Officer
Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.