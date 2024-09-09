Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Grows Private Banking Team

HIRES KEITH BLACKMAN AS PRIVATE BANKING OFFICER

Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, is pleased to announce that Keith Blackman has joined the Bank's Private Banking Division as AVP and Private Banking Officer in Goshen.

"We are thrilled that Keith has joined our team, and know he will be an invaluable asset to our clients," said David Dineen, SVP Director of Wealth Services at Orange Bank & Trust Company. "His extensive experience with Private Banking makes him a tremendous addition to our organization and underscores our efforts to continually enhance this area of specialization."

Blackman comes to Orange Bank & Trust Company with more than 20 years of experience in Private Banking. Over the course of his career, he's held roles at Independence Community Bank, Signature Bank, TD Bank, and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, where he worked closely with clients on their financial needs. Most recently, he was Associate Relationship Manager at Key Private Bank where he was responsible for managing and building client relationships. He has a bachelor's degree in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from the College of Staten Island.

Orange Bank & Trust' Company's Private Banking Division, an arm of Orange Wealth Management, works diligently to simplify each client's finances, banking, investments and estate planning needs and implement a comprehensive plan to ensure that client objectives are met, and assets are properly preserved, protected and administered.

"I am thrilled to join Orange Bank & Trust and the Private Banking Division, which has a long-standing reputation for exceptional service and commitment to its clients," said Blackman. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to maintain strong relationships with our current and new clients, ensuring their financial goals are met with the highest level of professionalism and integrity."

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of the New York's top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

Marketing Officer

Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com