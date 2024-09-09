Leonardtown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - The prestigious Marquis Who's Who has honored Dr. Fenwick for her outstanding accomplishments in her field in January 2024. Lynn M. Fenwick, DVM, a distinguished veterinarian and owner of Breton Veterinary Hospital, has been recognized for her significant contributions to veterinary medicine, spanning more than 30 years of dedicated service.





Lynn M. Fenwick, DVM

Dr. Fenwick's distinguished career in veterinary medicine is built on a solid educational foundation. A graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in biology, she earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in 1986, driven by her lifelong passion for animal care.

In 1990, Dr. Fenwick established Breton Veterinary Hospital, which has since grown into a state-of-the-art facility offering a comprehensive range of services. As the owner of the practice, Dr. Fenwick provides medical care and manages all administrative and human resource functions.

Fear Free and AAHA-Accredited Care for Pets

In 2004, Breton Veterinary Hospital achieved a significant milestone when it received accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), a distinction held by only the top small animal hospitals in the United States and Canada.

"Our AAHA accreditation reflects our commitment to providing the highest standard of care," says Dr. Fenwick. "It shows our dedication to advancing veterinary medicine."

Dr. Fenwick is also a Fear Free Certified Professional, emphasizing both the physical health of pets and their emotional well-being. This holistic approach to veterinary care has contributed to Breton Veterinary Hospital's reputation for compassionate and thorough treatment, earning it a place on several "best-of" lists.

"Focusing on both physical and emotional well-being allowed us to provide a more comprehensive and positive experience for our patients," Dr. Fenwick explains.

Beyond General Practice

With a particular interest in veterinary dentistry, Dr. Fenwick is pursuing an international veterinary dental practitioner certification to further expand her practice's capabilities. She is also actively involved in several professional organizations, including the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Animal Hospital Association and the American Association of Feline Practitioners.

Dr. Fenwick's success is a testament to her unwavering dedication, hard work and perseverance despite challenges. Her ongoing commitment to serving pets and her community continues to enhance the quality of veterinary care in the region.

"Every day, I'm grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of pets and their families," says Dr. Fenwick. "This passion drives me to constantly improve and expand our services at Breton Veterinary Hospital."

About Breton Veterinary Hospital

Established in 1990 by Dr. Lynn M. Fenwick, Breton Veterinary Hospital is a state-of-the-art veterinary facility in Leonardtown, MD. As an AAHA-accredited and Fear Free certified practice, Breton Veterinary Hospital offers comprehensive veterinary services, including preventive care, surgery, dental procedures and emergency services. The hospital is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for pets while ensuring their physical health and emotional well-being.

About Marquis Who's Who

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220540

SOURCE: Baden Bower