Airbox America: AirBox is First to Market with High-Volume Air Purification for Commercial Application, Solidifying its Position as an Indoor Air Quality Industry Pioneer

AirBox, a leader in innovative air purification technology, is proud to announce the shipment of the first integrated total-building High-Volume Purifiers (HVPs). This pioneering initiative makes AirBox clients the first to reap the benefits of immense energy savings with the new Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP) outlined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 62.1. Utilizing AirBox HVPs to enable IAQP, these facilities will see a reduction of up to 50%-90% of outdoor air, typically resulting in an ROI of less than three years.

While the AirBox HVPs were originally designed to comply with the new ASHRAE Standard 241 - Control of Infectious Aerosols, AirBox soon realized the substantial gap in suitable air cleaning devices that effectively mitigate the contaminants of concern while integrating with other ventilation systems within a building for the ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Indoor Air Quality Procedure. To fill that gap, AirBox shifted air purification from traditional portable devices to high-volume, total-building solutions. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, these units are made to handle large spaces, making them particularly well-suited for new and existing industrial and commercial applications where air quality is paramount, such as schools, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, arenas, and more. Additionally, the AirBox HVPs not only meet the new requirements of the IAQP and Standard 241 but are equipped with the technology to comply with the up-and-coming ASHRAE Standard 44P - Protecting Building Occupants from Smoke During Wildfire and Prescribed Burn Events.

In light of the increasing awareness of the impact of indoor air quality, deployment of these state-of-the-art purifiers is a crucial proactive measure aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of occupants and employees within a facility. The AirBox HVPs capture the regulated harmful contaminants listed in ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Table 6-5 with their Advanced Molecular Adsorbent and Certified HEPA filtration technology designed to target airborne pathogens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), allergens, and particulate matter from the facility's environment, effectively mitigating potential liability.

Each High-Volume Purifier is also equipped with the AirBox Advanced Operating System (AOS), a wireless dashboard that integrates with Building Management Systems, to monitor, adjust, and schedule the units, effectively minimizing maintenance needs. The AirBox AOS connects to integrated differential pressure, TVOC, and CO2 sensors to track filter efficiency and replacement timelines. With the growing emphasis on air quality, AirBox's commitment to innovation and compliance is a vital step in enhancing sanitary conditions and ensuring the safety of a building's occupants.

"We have to start looking at ventilation differently in the post COVID era. AirBox is revolutionizing indoor air by leveraging new ventilation standards to provide substantial energy and capital cost savings. Change is long overdue." said Adam Smith, President of AirBox, "There is a new player in the HVAC industry and we're changing the game. No one has been able to take advantage of the energy savings with the revamped IAQP, because there hasn't been a solution to make it feasible... The tools have not been in place to make it happen, until AirBox stepped up to the plate."

As awareness of the importance of air quality continues to grow, AirBox remains at the forefront of solutions and services that not only comply with current regulations but also anticipate future standards. The deployment of these purifiers is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, safety, and public health at a time when commercial facilities are facing unprecedented challenges.

About AirBox:

As an industry leader with 35 years of experience in micro-contamination settings associated with semiconductor and life science process environments, AirBox specializes in air quality compliance in accordance with ASHRAE Standard 62.1 requirements. Our team consists of highly trained engineers and scientists adept at evaluating particulate and gaseous contaminants, pinpointing potential pollution sources, and offering customized solution recommendations. AirBox is dedicated to redefining indoor air quality through innovative purification solutions and services.

