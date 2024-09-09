Wallis Bank Expands Texas Footprint With the Opening of New Sugar Land Branch

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Wallis Bank is excited to announce the opening of its new full-service branch in Sugar Land, Texas. The branch officially opened on August 28, 2024, marking another significant milestone in Wallis Bank's commitment to supporting the growth and financial well-being of communities across Texas.

The Sugar Land branch offers a comprehensive range of banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses in the area. Customers can expect access to personal and business banking, lending solutions, and the latest digital banking tools. The branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a two-lane drive-thru and an ATM with a night-drop, ensuring a convenient and welcoming experience for all visitors.

Aziz Rahim, Sugar Land Area President for Wallis Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the new branch, stating, "We are excited to open our doors and welcome the community to our new branch. As a member of the Sugar Land community, I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team in providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses. This branch represents both the commitment to our customers' needs and the bright future of this community, and we are honored to be a part of it."

Asif Dakri, CEO of Wallis Bank, emphasized the importance of the new branch: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest branch. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building lasting relationships with our clients, empowering them to achieve their financial goals with confidence. We are proud of the team that brought this vision to life and excited for the opportunities this branch will create for our customers and the local community."

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to providing personalized customer service to its communities. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. Learn more at www.wallisbank.com.

