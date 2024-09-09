SilverScreen Pictures to Release Highly-Anticipated Adventure Film "The Queen's Jewels"

An action-packed journey set to captivate audiences with breathtaking visuals and an unforgettable quest for a legendary treasure.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / The upcoming independent action-adventure feature The Queen's Jewels, directed by award-winning filmmaker Joshua Friedman, is set to thrill audiences with its tale of a young surfer's quest to uncover a 300-year-old treasure in the Bahamas. Inspired by true accounts of treasure hunters, the film is currently in pre-production. This Saturday, the film's martini shot will take place in Vero Beach, FL-Friedman's hometown-making it a significant moment for the director. Produced by SilverScreen Pictures, The Queen's Jewels promises to deliver a timeless story of adventure and discovery.

The Queen's Jewels (SilverScreen Pictures, Inc.)

The Queen's Jewels follows Beau Holloway, a daring and adventurous surfer who, after the tragic murder of his father, sets sail in pursuit of a legendary treasure believed to be hidden in the wreckage of the 1715 Spanish Fleet. Along the way, Beau befriends locals Orion and Lala on Andros Island, who join him in his quest to decipher the 300-year-old puzzle. But they aren't the only ones searching for the treasure-an ominous villain and her henchmen are hot on their trail, determined to claim the fortune for themselves.

The film stars a talented ensemble cast, including Carson Rowland,Kat McNamara, Michael Evans Behling, Natalie Martinez, Michael Vogel, Tom Everett Scott, George Akram, and Marlon Aquino, each bringing their unique talents to this gripping tale of adventure, friendship, and danger on the high seas.

Joshua Friedman, known for his vibrant storytelling and relentless work ethic, shared his excitement about the project: "When I first heard the story of a king, a queen, and her missing treasure in my little town of Vero Beach, I was hooked. The more I delved into the history and listened to the locals' tales of treasure hunting, the more I knew this story had to be told. The Queen's Jewels is the result of years of research, imagination, and a bit of my own treasure hunting, and I can't wait to bring this adventure to the big screen."

The Queen's Jewels is produced by SilverScreen Pictures, a leading production company that has worked with some of the industry's most recognized talent, including Lena Waithe, Hilary Swank, and John Singleton, producing over 100 movies and television series.

The film is also backed by celebrated Executive Producer Linda Duncombe, who brings her extensive experience and industry recognition to the project. Linda, a former leader in the finance world and a consistent name on Variety's "Most Powerful Women in Hollywood" list, is known for her support of the entertainment industry and her involvement in high-profile projects.

"Joshua Friedman has crafted a thrilling and timeless adventure in The Queen's Jewels. This film is a perfect blend of historical intrigue and modern storytelling, and I'm honored to be part of bringing this epic tale to audiences worldwide," said Duncombe.

The Queen's Jewels is set to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative, stunning visuals, and compelling performances. With production underway, the film promises to be one of the most talked-about releases in the coming year.

The Queen's Jewels-coming soon to theaters.

ABOUT JOSHUA FRIEDMAN

Joshua Friedman is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker with over a decade of experience in the industry. With ten films and over 25 awards to his name, Friedman is recognized for his vibrant storytelling style and dedication to his craft. The Queen's Jewels marks his latest venture into feature filmmaking, bringing his unique vision to this epic adventure.

ABOUT LINDA DUNCOMBE

Linda Duncombe is an Executive Producer of The Queen's Jewels and a distinguished leader in both the banking and entertainment industries. In addition to her role in the film's production, Linda serves on the boards of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, The Grammy Museum, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles. Known for her strategic vision and expertise in funding complex, high-dollar transactions across a variety of sectors, Linda has been consistently recognized as one of Variety's "Most Powerful Women in Hollywood." Her extensive experience and dedication to both the arts and philanthropy make her an invaluable asset to the production of this highly-anticipated film.

ABOUT SILVERSCREEN PICTURES

Founded in 2008, SilverScreen Pictures has produced more than 100 movies and television series, working with some of the industry's top talent.

