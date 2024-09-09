Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
09.09.24
08:05 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,18 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.09.2024 19:31 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
09-Sep-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified by Michael Turner, Chairman, that he and his spouse (a person closely associated) have 
gifted a part of their beneficial interest over 'A' Ordinary Shares to a family trust in which he and his spouse act as 
trustees. Neither Mr Turner nor his spouse have any beneficial interest in the assets of the trust. 
 
Following the transactions, Michael Turner (including persons closely associated) will retain a beneficial holding of 
182,402 'A' Ordinary Shares. 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
9 September 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Michael Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                              Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                      Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                            Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                            213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                            GB00B1YPC344 
b)      Nature of the transaction                         Gift to a non-beneficial trust 
                                            Price        Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Nil - gifted    44,488 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                             44,488 
       Price                                   Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction                          3 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                         Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Diana Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Spouse - Person closely associated to Michael 
                                     Turner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00B1YPC344 
                                     Gift to a non-beneficial trust 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price           Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   Nil - gifted        44,488 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      44,488 
       Price                            Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction                   3 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  345707 
EQS News ID:  1984573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984573&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.