Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 09-Sep-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified by Michael Turner, Chairman, that he and his spouse (a person closely associated) have gifted a part of their beneficial interest over 'A' Ordinary Shares to a family trust in which he and his spouse act as trustees. Neither Mr Turner nor his spouse have any beneficial interest in the assets of the trust. Following the transactions, Michael Turner (including persons closely associated) will retain a beneficial holding of 182,402 'A' Ordinary Shares. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 9 September 2024 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Gift to a non-beneficial trust Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - gifted 44,488 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 44,488 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 3 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Diana Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse - Person closely associated to Michael Turner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Gift to a non-beneficial trust b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - gifted 44,488 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 44,488 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 3 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

