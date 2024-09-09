Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Badin Invest Limited, associated company with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin, has today sold 106 122 shares.



This is a forced sale implemented by the bank (lender) of Badin Invest Limited. This is regrettable, but as stated during the First Half year presentation, as CEO of Vow ASA I will focus on strengthening the company's financial position for the benefit of Vow's customers, employees and shareholders, says Henrik Badin

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 9 793 878 shares in the Company.



Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment