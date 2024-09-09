SupplySide Reimagines Brand Identity Elevating Purpose in Event and Publication Platforms

The shift creates two separate distinctive event experiences from macro discovery to holistic connection, while aligning publications to tap into the global community of SupplySide.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Informa Markets' SupplySide Portfolio, the premier platform for the health and nutrition sourcing, formulation, processing and supplier industry, today announces official new identities of its business-to-business trade events and publications. Unified under the SupplySide business group, the refocused brands will encompass new purpose and intent across the renowned supplier events and publications as SupplySide Global, SupplySide Connect New Jersey, SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

SupplySide Global will be the new annual tentpole Las Vegas showcase gathering thousands of suppliers, manufacturers, developers and business leaders across the globe. Formerly referred to as SupplySide West, the update will come to life at the completion of this year's show in October 2024. SupplySide Global will underscore the event's positioning as a global meeting point for the sector, distinguished by discoverability and unlimited access to essential resources and companies driving the industry forward.

The commencement of SupplySide Connect New Jersey (previously SupplySide East) will represent the intimate forum for?conversations to engage, deepen relationships and make connections that spark insights furthering the health and nutrition industry. As an additional annual touchpoint, SupplySide Connect provides access and focus as a parallel to SupplySide Global's discovery and exploration based in-person platform, both still providing the introduction of the latest products, innovations, services, research and regulatory changes propelling wellness year-round.

"The evolution of SupplySide reflects our deliberate commitment to continually elevate our support for the industry with purpose and intention. This highly thought-out shift delivers beyond the needs of the market to support the continued growth in each sector, from sourcing and packaging to increasing education resources and delivering insights. The new brand identities will connect our global audiences, manufacturers, developers, suppliers and partners on a more cohesive and strategic level both at our events and through our publications. Our mission is to further bolster SupplySide as the uniting source of truth, access and education across the health and wellness sector." Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets.

SupplySide Supplement Journal will serve as the redefined Natural Products Insider, the dedicated source connecting ingredient buyers with suppliers in the health and nutrition marketplace. With a refocus on official accredited research and science-backed data, SupplySide Supplement Journal will continue to deliver the most up-to-date news and dietary supplement trends and products contributing to the estimated $159 billion industry . The newly named SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal (formerly known as Food & Beverage Insider) will also continue to focus on leading brands from ideation through manufacturing, supporting the development of clean label, natural and healthy food and beverage products, while connecting ingredient suppliers with food and beverage executives with increased credibility and authority. With a renewed focus on the industry, the SupplySide Journals will offer unparalleled insights on ingredients, formulation, supply chain and regulatory developments that drive product innovation.

"The newly imagined SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal remain the leading authorities for essential news and insights within the supplements as well as the food and beverage consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries respectively, now with increased depth on the scientific forefront. These award-winning publications will continue to deliver cutting-edge information that shapes the future of the health and wellness landscape, informing diverse and thorough coverage that reflects the pulse of the entire industry, while also providing actionable takeaways from the latest research creating real results." Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content at SupplySide.

Onsite previews at upcoming SupplySide West 2024 will showcase new design elements of SupplySide events and publications including logos and colors. SupplySide trade shows will continue to integrate new brand elements through 2025.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision-makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect New Jersey and publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About SupplySide Connect New Jersey

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals from all regions gather to forge and foster business-to-business relationships. An unparalleled networking experience and macrocosm of the supply chain, SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings suppliers, manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands together. Industry professionals demonstrate and discuss innovation, make new connections and invest time to meet with partners and move projects forward to conduct business, build community and showcase innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Global and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

