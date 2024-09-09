Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation: Ginkgo MIC Wins Gold as Top Alternative Lender in Canada, Voted by Mortgage Brokers Nationwide

Recognized in Canadian Mortgage Professional's "Brokers on Lenders 2024" Report

Dalena.Truong@ginkgomic.comDalena.Truong@ginkgomic.comGinkgo MIC, a leading mortgage investment corporation, is proud to announce its prestigious recognition as the Gold Medal Winner for Top Alternative Lender in Canada, as voted by mortgage brokers across the nation. The award was presented by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) in their annual "Brokers on Lenders" Report for 2024.

Industry-Wide Recognition for Excellence

This honor underscores Ginkgo MIC's unwavering commitment to supporting mortgage brokers and their clients, a priority reflected in Ginkgo's "Fast, Friendly, and Flexible" approach to alternative lending. In addition to winning overall gold, Ginkgo was awarded medals in all 10 individual categories surveyed, highlighting the company's excellence across the board.

The CMP Brokers on Lenders survey is an annual benchmark in the mortgage industry, gathering feedback from mortgage brokers across Canada. It highlights lenders that go above and beyond in their service, with brokers evaluating key performance indicators such as service quality, turnaround times, and overall client satisfaction.

Dedication to Trust and Service

"We are incredibly honored to receive this esteemed award from CMP and, more importantly, from the mortgage brokers who place their trust in us every day," said Henry Tse, Founder and CEO of Ginkgo MIC. "From the outset, our goal wasn't to be the largest lender, but to build a reputation as the most trusted and reputable private lender in Canada. This recognition shows that we're succeeding in that mission."

Ginkgo MIC has always focused on building strong relationships with mortgage brokers. Understanding that collaboration is key to meeting the diverse needs of borrowers who may not fit traditional lending criteria. The company consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to the evolving financial landscape, offering tailored lending options that meet the unique needs of its clients. Its innovative approach and personalized service have set it apart in a competitive market.

Technology as a Competitive Advantage

As part of its strategic growth, Ginkgo MIC has implemented cutting-edge technology solutions, including the development of its award-winning Ginkgo MIC Deal Tracker app. This mobile app enables mortgage agents to seamlessly submit deals, check their status, receive notifications, and track loyalty rewards-all in real time. The app, which won Ginkgo MIC the Gold Medal for IT and Technology, is a key factor in the company's rapid turnaround time, offering brokers the efficiency and support they need.

Fostering Partnerships with Agents

"Our success is driven by a simple principle: putting our mortgage agent partners first. We've built trust by listening to their needs and offering tailored solutions that make their jobs easier," Tse continued. "This award is a direct result of our team's dedication and hard work, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of service excellence."

Ginkgo MIC has solidified its reputation through its innovative programs, including a loyalty and profit-sharing initiative that rewards agents not only for closing deals but also for renewing them. This, combined with incentives such as all-inclusive vacations for top agents, fosters a strong sense of community and partnership.

Looking Ahead

Ginkgo's dedication to excellence in customer service, transparency, and ethical lending practices empowers over 1,000 agents across Canada with its tailored solutions. As the company continues to grow and innovate, the company remains focused on its mission to empower agents with the financial tools they need to succeed. With this recognition as the Top Alternative Lender, Ginkgo MIC is poised to set new standards in the industry and continue its legacy of excellence.

For mortgage inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact our BDMs, Terence Yu at Terence.Yu@ginkgomic.com / +1 647-660-8106 or Dalena Truong at Dalena.Truong@ginkgomic.com / +1 416-722-2682.

For the full report, please see Brokers on Lenders 2024 Report .

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides?dividends?to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary) and the Winnipeg communities. With over $172 million in assets under management, Ginkgo MIC has distributed more than $52 million in dividends to investors since its inception.?

