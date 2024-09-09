Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Annual Charity Day Event Recognized for Excellence in Philanthropy & Corporate Giving

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award Ahead of Company's 16th Annual Event on September 20th

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day, the company's annual one-day philanthropy event in which the company donates 100% of wash proceeds to local charities and organizations, won a coveted Gold Future of Work Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving for the second consecutive year.





The company celebrates this achievement just a few weeks out from their 16th annual Charity Day event on Friday, September 20th. This year's event is set to be the company's largest Charity Day yet, with 269 participating Tidal Wave locations partnering with over 250 charitable organizations across their footprint. Over the event's 15-year history, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $1,360,000.

"I'm thrilled that Charity Day has been awarded with another Gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award in Philanthropy and Corporate Giving," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "An incredible amount of collaboration and hard work happens behind the scenes year after year to make this event possible, and I'm very proud of the positive impact we've been able to make in our communities. We're looking forward to continuing this tradition for years to come."

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 280 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

