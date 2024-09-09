Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024

WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Frankfurt
09.09.24
15:29 Uhr
3,820 Euro
+0,040
+1,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2024 22:02 Uhr
94 Leser

(0)

Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, will report its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2024, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 726315. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 51258, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.
Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
VP, Global Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
