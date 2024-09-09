Agreement further expands Aptar Pharma's leading respiratory portfolio

Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with PULMOTREE to lead the development and promotion of their Kolibri Non-Propellant Liquid Inhaler (NPLI) platform. As part of the agreement, Aptar Pharma will provide PULMOTREE with their full support to accelerate growth, be the main point of contact for customers, and have the ability to complement the Kolibri NPLI Platform Technology with Aptar's suite of comprehensive services.

Image source: Pulmotree Medical GmbH

Non-Propellant Liquid Inhalers encompass nebulizers and soft-mist inhalers, and are being developed as an alternative to propellant-based systems. PULMOTREE's Kolibri utilizes a robust breath-triggered Vibrating Mesh aerosolization engine with unique breath-guidance capabilities to enhance targeted lung deposition. The Kolibri technology is award-winning and incorporates advanced connectivity features.

Howard Burnett, Vice President, Global Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma, stated, "Pulmotree has solid experience in the NPLI field and Aptar Pharma is delighted to be able to offer the Kolibri technology in collaboration with such a knowledgeable partner, to be able to provide full support to all drug developers, from formulation development to patient onboarding."

Ulf Krüger, CEO of PULMOTREE, stated, "With this alliance, pharmaceutical partners can access an unprecedented portfolio of services from Aptar Pharma as a single source, in the development of combination products to accelerate product development. For PULMOTREE, this important step enables us to continue to grow sustainably and expand our portfolio."

This collaboration further strengthens Aptar Pharma's leadership in respiratory by offering a broader range of drug delivery formats, solutions and services. By leveraging offerings within Aptar Pharma companies such as Nanopharm's formulation development and analytical expertise, Noble's Human Factors support and patient onboarding, and Aptar Digital Health's services, Aptar Pharma can customize drug formulation development, optimize device design, and differentiate with improved patient outcomes to provide their customers with a value-added finished product.

Added Howard Burnett, "With this partnership, Aptar and PULMOTREE can provide a unique offer to the market to tune and tailor both formulation and delivery system seamlessly, and support drug development, to enable intuitive and efficient delivery in the hands of patients."

About Pulmotree

PULMOTREE is a Munich-based life science company specializing in the development of drug delivery systems with targeted deposition of small and large molecule formulations into specific areas of the lung. PULMOTREE's innovative and forward-thinking approach aims to revolutionize pulmonary drug delivery by providing cutting-edge solutions to enhance patient outcomes, improve quality of life, and set new standards in the respiratory pharma industry. The company was founded by Ulf Krüger, whose comprehensive experience involves key areas across the non-propellant liquid inhaler lifecycle, from research and development, through corporate strategy to successful commercialization. His experience includes positions at Vectura, Pari and now within the ISAM Networking group for new devices. For more information, visit www.pulmotree.com.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

