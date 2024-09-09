Collingwood Resources Corporation: Collingwood Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Board Appointment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Collingwood Resources Corporation (TSXV:COLL.P) (the "Company") announces an offering of up to 2,400,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share to raise proceeds of up to $240,000 (the "Offering"). The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the Shares for any reason.

Doris Meyer was appointed to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Company's Audit Committee on September 9, 2024. Ms. Meyer is an experienced mining industry professional and sits on the board of directors of several mineral exploration companies trading on the AIM and TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") stock exchanges. Ms. Meyer is a past member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

With the appointment of Doris Meyer, the board of directors of the Company is now three members consisting of Scott Gibson (President and CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary), Surita Banger and Doris Meyer.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to identify and evaluate assets and business for the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange and to fund general and administrative expenses as permitted under Exchange Policy 2.4. Finder's fees may be payable.

The Offering is being completed on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange. All of the securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

