Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 1, 2024 and August 23, 2024, the Company completed the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its strategic partnership with Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE: ABXX) (OTCQX: ABXXF) ("Abaxx"), pursuant to which MineHub received shares of Abaxx (the "Abaxx Shares") in exchange for the issuance of common shares in MineHub (the "MineHub Shares") to Abaxx.

Under the Second Tranche Closing, MineHub received 109,583 Abaxx Shares in exchange for the issuance of 4,166,666 MineHub Shares to Abaxx at a deemed price of C$0.30 per MineHub Share. MineHub received the Abaxx Shares under Abaxx's prospectus supplement dated August 22, 2024 and accordingly the Abaxx Shares do not have a hold period under securities laws. The MineHub Shares issued to Abaxx bear a hold period of four months and a day from the Second Tranche Closing.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Advisor") acted as financial advisor to MineHub. In connection with the transaction, MineHub issued 481,975 common shares of MineHub to the Advisor at a deemed price of C$0.30 per common share (the "Advisor Shares") for acting as financial advisor to MineHub. The Advisor Shares bear a hold period expiring four months and a day from the Second Tranche Closing date.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

