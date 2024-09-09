Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
09.09.2024 23:18 Uhr
AVSeeds Appoints Steyn Van Niekerk as New General Manager

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / AV Seeds, formerly known as Arkansas Valley Seeds, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steyn van Niekerk as General Manager, effective September 23, 2024. A seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the seed industry, Steyn brings a proven track record in operational excellence, strategic growth, and customer-focused leadership.

Steyn Van Niekerk

Steyn Van Niekerk

Steyn's distinguished career includes senior roles at DLF Pickseed, GloryBee Foods and Unisource Worldwide, where he consistently drove growth, improved operational efficiency, and elevated customer satisfaction. His expertise in supply chain management and team leadership will be pivotal as AV Seeds continues to expand and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

"We are excited to welcome Steyn to AV Seeds," said Pam Bianconi, an executive with Market Maker Agriculture, AV Seeds' parent company. "His unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction make him the ideal leader to guide us forward. We are confident that under his direction, AV Seeds will not only maintain its high standards but also achieve new heights of success."

Steyn expressed his enthusiasm for his new role: "I am honored to join AV Seeds and lead such a talented team. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation of excellence while driving growth and fostering innovation."

About AV Seeds

AV Seeds has been a trusted provider of seed varieties since 1945. From our roots in the Rocky Mountains, we've grown into an industry leader in branded seed solutions and agronomy services. We proudly support government agencies, municipalities, landscapers, and more with reclamation projects like forest fire recovery, range management, mining, roadside construction, and residential landscaping. Our diverse offerings include warm- and cool-season grasses, wildflowers, forbs, shrubs, and erosion control products. Visit AVSeeds.com

-end -

Contact:

Ronda Higgins
ronda@avseeds.us
303-320-7500

Contact Information

Ronda Higgins
Sales and Marketing Manager
ronda@avseeds.us
3033207500

SOURCE: AVSeeds

