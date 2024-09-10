Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a new order for its advanced power units from the California Air National Guard (CANG). This order was secured through the Company's strategic distributor, Military Battery Systems, Inc., further solidifying Hybrid's growing presence in the U.S. defense sector.

This latest order demonstrates the continued adoption of Hybrid's innovative power solutions across various branches of the U.S. military. The Company's power units offer significant advantages over traditional power sources, providing a highly portable, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative that aligns with the increasing need for sustainable and reliable energy in military operations.

"We are excited to support the California Air National Guard with our advanced power solutions," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "This order, facilitated by our valued partner Military Battery Systems, further validates the effectiveness and reliability of our products in meeting the rigorous demands of military applications. It also underscores the growing recognition of the importance of sustainable power solutions in enhancing operational capabilities while reducing environmental impact."

Hybrid's power units are designed to deliver superior power quality, a critical feature for powering sensitive electronics and equipment used in modern military operations. This capability ensures a stable and clean power supply for crucial missions, enhancing overall effectiveness and reliability in the field.

Key advantages of Hybrid's power units for military applications include:

Enhanced Portability: Lightweight and compact design for easy transportation and rapid deployment. Superior Power Quality: Provides clean, stable power essential for sensitive electronic equipment. Reduced Environmental Impact: Offers a sustainable alternative to conventional power sources, supporting military sustainability initiatives. Low Noise Operation: Enables quieter operations, crucial for various military scenarios. Operational Flexibility: Capable of powering a wide range of equipment to support diverse mission requirements.

"This order from the California Air National Guard represents another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize power solutions for the military sector," added Byrne. "Our ongoing collaboration with Military Battery Systems continues to open doors to critical markets where the need for dependable, clean power is paramount. We remain committed to innovation and supporting the U.S. Armed Forces with cutting-edge power solutions that enhance their operational capabilities while advancing their sustainability goals."

The growing relationship with various branches of the U.S. military, strengthened by the expertise of Military Battery Systems, is expected to drive further expansion in the defense sector. Hybrid Power Solutions continues to explore new opportunities to apply its innovative technology across various defense applications, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of military power solutions.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

