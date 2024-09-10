Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
WKN: 794796 | ISIN: GB0030913577 | Ticker-Symbol: BTQ
Tradegate
09.09.24
20:10 Uhr
1,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 00:06 Uhr
BT Chooses SS&C for Unit Registry Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that BT, a leading Australian wealth management business, has signed a long-term agreement with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for unit registry services. SS&C's Managed Fund Administration team will provide unit registry services to 88 BT-managed funds, including investor servicing and unit registry websites for digital account access and transactions.

SS&C

BT previously managed the unit registry and investor servicing for these managed funds in-house. SS&C will focus on helping BT deliver improved digital access to investor information and automating processes to improve efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with BT. We have been working with BT teams to integrate the operating model and technologies to provide a market-leading experience from day one," said Shaun McKenna, Head of SS&C GIDS, Australia. "SS&C has extensive experience helping asset managers digitalize and transform their operations. We look forward to delivering a scalable, technology-enabled registry solution to support BT and its managed fund clients for this exciting next phase of their business."

SS&C GIDS is the world's largest transfer agent and unit registry. The division services more than 1,000 clients globally, processing more than 200 million transactions a year. SS&C services the full investor lifecycle with end-to-end solutions. Learn how SS&C GIDS can help you streamline operations, boost product diversification, deliver state-of-the-art digital interactions and more here.

About BT

BT is part of Westpac Group and has a 50-year history in providing wealth management services, including investment solutions, and supporting financial advisers. BT is one of Australia's leading wealth management businesses with a vision to enable quality financial advice to thrive. Learn more at https://bt.com.au/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bt-chooses-ssc-for-unit-registry-services-302242669.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
