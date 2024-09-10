Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 01:02 Uhr
Cibolo Energy Partners Announces Final Closing on $279 Million Cibolo Energy Partners II, L.P.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Cibolo Energy Management, LLC ("Cibolo"), an energy focused, private debt firm providing growth-oriented credit solutions to middle market upstream and midstream energy companies, announced it has closed Cibolo Energy Partners II, L.P. ("Fund II"). The fund reached $279 million (excluding affiliate investments) with an investor base composed of leading corporate pension plans, asset managers, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Fund II, together with its dedicated co-investment vehicles, has over $330 million of committed capital.

Led by co-founders Justin Teltschik and JW Sikora, Fund II will target upstream and midstream companies seeking credit alternatives to finance growth via acquisition or accelerated development capital. Cibolo focuses on providing a liquidity solution that enables companies to access additional growth capital not available from traditional commercial banks.

Cibolo has partnered with three upstream companies and one midstream company in Fund II to date and has a robust pipeline of investment opportunities that it is currently evaluating. The core characteristics of the Cibolo strategy are (i) investing in top of the balance sheet securities, (ii) underwriting long-life assets with existing production and cash flow that possess development upside, (iii) aggressive commodity hedging, and (iv) structuring proper risk alignment with its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.ciboloenergy.com

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Cibolo.

Contact Information

JW Sikora
Managing Partner
jw@ciboloenergy.com
713-357-7570

Justin Teltschik
Managing Partner
justin@ciboloenergy.com
713-357-7570

SOURCE: Cibolo Energy Partners

