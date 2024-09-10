The Ultimate iPhone 16 Phone Cases from i-Blason and SUPCASE: Rugged Durability Meets Sleek Design

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / As Apple prepares to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, i-Blason and SUPCASE are unveiling their latest protective case collections, combining cutting-edge durability with stylish functionality.

The Ultimate iPhone 16 Case Collection from i-Blason & SUPCASE: Rugged Durability Meets Sleek Design

Both brands ensure iPhone 16 users can protect their devices without compromising on performance. A notable feature across the UB Grip, UB Mag, and Armorbox collections is the dedicated capture button cover with 46 pure copper conductors for easy sliding motion, designed to make photo and video capture more user-friendly than ever.

i-Blason: Style and Protection with Armorbox and Halo Mag

i-Blason is set to introduce two designs for the iPhone 16: the rugged Armorbox and the chic Halo Mag. The Armorbox, a longtime favorite, is built for those seeking maximum protection. Its dual-layer construction, featuring shock-absorbing TPU and durable polycarbonate, creates a full-body shield for the phone. Key features include raised bezels to safeguard the display, a built-in kickstand, and a zinc alloy camera cover that doubles as a kickstand for multiple viewing angles. The Armorbox is available for all iPhone 16 models: iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

For users looking to combine protection with vibrant style, the Halo Mag is the perfect choice. This case offers scratch-resistant polycarbonate backing with TPU bumpers, ensuring protection from drops and scratches. With its fun designs-including purple checkers and pink daisies-the Halo Mag brings a touch of flair while maintaining MagSafe compatibility. It's designed with precise cutouts for easy access to all phone functions. Both lines showcase i-Blason's dedication to blending functionality and aesthetics.

SUPCASE: Unparalleled Ruggedness with the UB Pro and UB Mag

SUPCASE continues its legacy of rugged, military-grade protection with its new iPhone 16 lineup, headlined by the award-winning Unicorn Beetle PRO (UB Pro). Known for surviving extreme conditions, the UB Pro's full-body design includes shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate. Its raised bezels protect the display and camera lenses, while a built-in kickstand offers three unique viewing angles. The UB Pro also includes a built-in screen protector and a free rotating belt clip holster. This year's lineup introduces new colorways like titan gray and splatter camo.

SUPCASE offers the UB Pro Mag and UB Mag XT as sleeker options. These snap-on cases, made from the same rugged materials as the UB Pro, are MagSafe compatible, featuring bezels and textured edges for added grip. The UB Mag XT also comes with a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand. Both the UB Pro and UB Mag are available for the iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

A Shared Commitment to Protection

Both i-Blason and SUPCASE ensure top-tier protection for iPhone 16 users. Whether you prioritize rugged durability or stylish designs, these brands have you covered. Each case is designed with functionality in mind, including the new capture button feature, allowing you to seamlessly snap photos and videos on the go.

For more details on the full collection, visit i-Blason.com and SUPCASE.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Hau

Brand Manager

melissa.hau@i-blason.com

The Ultimate iPhone 16 Case Collection from i-Blason & SUPCASE: Rugged Durability Meets Sleek Design SUPCASE UB Mag with iPhone 16 Capture Button

