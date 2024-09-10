Leader in next-gen trade surveillance technology launches into Australia to support increasingly complex market manipulation across APAC

TradingHub, a leading provider of risk-based trade surveillance software for the global financial services industry, today announces its expansion into the Australian marketplace and launch of its Sydney office. Trusted by half of the world's largest global banks and process over 220 million trades per day across 45 countries, TradingHub's Australia HQ will serve as a key asset in continuing the company's already impressive growth trajectory within the APAC region and around the world.

As market manipulation becomes increasingly sophisticated and spreads across asset classes and venues, trade surveillance has become more complex than ever. Paired with a progressively assertive regulatory enforcement landscape that routinely sees financial institutions faced with eight- and nine-figure non-compliance fines, the financial community is facing unprecedented pressure to spot, mitigate and remediate potential instances of market manipulation. TradingHub's trade surveillance technology helps global financial institutions adapt to these evolving regulatory demands head-on.

TradingHub's surveillance system (MAST) is grounded in a robust financial market and regulatory framework, designed to eliminate dangerous blind spots by deploying unique models capable of detecting cross-product abuse, primary market abuse, and surveilling activities in less transparent markets. Additionally, it significantly reduces the exorbitant costs associated with investigating false positives.

This one-of-a-kind technology has resulted in TradingHub quickly becoming a foremost trade surveillance partner for some of today's leading financial institutions and is underlined by the company's significant year-on-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

"Australia is one of the most dynamic and exciting financial markets around the world, and with that, its financial institutions face a deluge of sophisticated and unique market manipulation challenges," said Neil Walker, CEO of TradingHub. "As ASIC and other global regulators continue to strike a more muscular stance in their enforcement, Australian financial institutions need to have access to the tailored surveillance tools and intelligence they need to meet their specific evolving regulatory expectations. We are proud to bring this level of performance to the Australian financial community and are looking forward to helping these distinguished organizations tackle their short-, medium- and long-term trade surveillance goals."

TradingHub's Australian operations will be spearheaded by Michael McNeil, Senior Relationship Manager for Australia, and David Farr, Senior Advisor, both of whom will report into Shayne Ganeson, Global Head of Sales and Relationship Management. Michael has over 25 years experience in financial markets working in a variety of Fixed Income Sales roles at top tier institutions such as Merrill Lynch, Nomura and Deutsche Bank. Prior to joining TradingHub in 2018, he was a Partner at Autonomous Research in the Credit Trading and Sales team. During his tenure at TradingHub, Michael has had a number of senior roles within the Sales and Relationship Management teams, helping the firm expand its customer base across global financial hubs.

David is a senior financial services executive with international operating experience in Europe and Australia. Formerly the Executive General Manager of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA) Financial Crime Remediation and Uplift program, David also held roles as Managing Director Asset Finance, and Managing Director Chief Operating Officer Global Markets at CBA. Additionally, David has held senior roles as MD, COO EMEA FICC at Merrill Lynch and a senior role in Risk Management at the Australian Securities Exchange.

"The Australian regulatory community is renowned for its dedication to ensuring fair markets exist for all participants and has a strong history of taking decisive actions when financial institutions are non-compliant," said Walker. "To navigate this environment successfully requires financial institutions to have both a firm understanding of both current regulatory expectations as well as potential future shifts. David and Michael's vast financial, regulatory and technology experience will not only help the Australian financial community better understand immediate regulatory expectations but also advance their surveillance goals. Combined with our comprehensive technology suite, we are confident that we will be able to help the Australian financial community redefine its surveillance capabilities and achieve new levels of success."

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. Through proprietary, cross-market models, TradingHub is able to quantify trader intent to provide the most comprehensive surveillance solutions that are aligned with current regulatory standards making it the world-leading solution for protecting against the growing regulatory risk of sophisticated illicit activity.

TradingHub has taken a broken trade surveillance system and rebuilt it using a trading floor way of thinking to truly safeguard market participants against the intricate forms of market abuse that would otherwise go unnoticed until it's too late, while saving them huge amounts of time and money by rapidly reducing false alerts.

