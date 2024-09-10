Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 02:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ThinkWare Unveils Groundbreaking PEO/ASO Software Platform: Cohesion

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / ThinkWare, a leader in PEO/ASO software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new PEO/ASO software platform, Cohesion. This state-of-the-art cloud-based solution represents the culmination of over 30 years of expertise in PEO software, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Cohesion

Cohesion
Cohesion Logo

Cohesion is designed to address the evolving needs of PEO and ASO companies with a focus on performance, availability, and security. The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies, including microservices, multi-thread processing, and a leading database platform, to deliver unparalleled functionality and efficiency.

"We are excited to finally be here. Cohesion is not just new software from ThinkWare, but an entirely new software platform that has been developed using the latest technologies and puts us leaps above our competition," said ThinkWare President Kevin Eickmann.

Eickmann continued, "Cohesion focuses on performance, availability, and security. We continually look for ways to help our clients increase productivity and thus reduce costs and increase sales opportunities. With Cohesion, we are providing both."

Cohesion's cloud-native architecture ensures seamless scalability and adaptability for PEO and ASO companies of all sizes. By incorporating three decades of industry knowledge and best practices, ThinkWare is empowering its clients to optimize their operations and achieve greater success.

Key Features of Cohesion:

  • Performance Optimization: Enhanced efficiency through advanced microservices and multi-thread processing.

  • High Availability: Robust infrastructure designed to ensure continuous operation and minimal downtime.

  • Enhanced Security: Cutting-edge security measures to protect sensitive data and maintain compliance.

  • Scalability: Cloud native design allows the software to grow seamlessly with your business.

  • Functionality: Provides customized software functionality for the unique needs of the PEO industry.

For more information on ThinkWare, please call ThinkWare at 1-800-Y-THINK-Y (800-984-4659), or visit our web site at www.thinkwareinc.com, or email us at info@thinkwareinc.com.

View our promotional product video at https://vimeo.com/958578385.

About ThinkWare:

ThinkWare is a leading provider of software solutions specializing in PEO and ASO platforms. With over 30 years of experience, ThinkWare is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for its clients in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Contact Information

Tom Allman
info@thinkwareinc.com
5135983300

SOURCE: ThinkWare, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.