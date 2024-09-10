ThinkWare Unveils Groundbreaking PEO/ASO Software Platform: Cohesion

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / ThinkWare, a leader in PEO/ASO software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new PEO/ASO software platform, Cohesion. This state-of-the-art cloud-based solution represents the culmination of over 30 years of expertise in PEO software, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Cohesion is designed to address the evolving needs of PEO and ASO companies with a focus on performance, availability, and security. The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies, including microservices, multi-thread processing, and a leading database platform, to deliver unparalleled functionality and efficiency.

"We are excited to finally be here. Cohesion is not just new software from ThinkWare, but an entirely new software platform that has been developed using the latest technologies and puts us leaps above our competition," said ThinkWare President Kevin Eickmann.

Eickmann continued, "Cohesion focuses on performance, availability, and security. We continually look for ways to help our clients increase productivity and thus reduce costs and increase sales opportunities. With Cohesion, we are providing both."

Cohesion's cloud-native architecture ensures seamless scalability and adaptability for PEO and ASO companies of all sizes. By incorporating three decades of industry knowledge and best practices, ThinkWare is empowering its clients to optimize their operations and achieve greater success.

Key Features of Cohesion:

Performance Optimization : Enhanced efficiency through advanced microservices and multi-thread processing.

High Availability : Robust infrastructure designed to ensure continuous operation and minimal downtime.

Enhanced Security : Cutting-edge security measures to protect sensitive data and maintain compliance.

Scalability : Cloud native design allows the software to grow seamlessly with your business.

Functionality: Provides customized software functionality for the unique needs of the PEO industry.

About ThinkWare:

ThinkWare is a leading provider of software solutions specializing in PEO and ASO platforms. With over 30 years of experience, ThinkWare is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth for its clients in the ever-evolving business landscape.

