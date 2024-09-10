Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 03:36 Uhr
ICP DAS Co., Ltd.: ICP DAS-BMP Reveals Advanced Engineering TPUs at Medtec China 2024

HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) manufacturer and supplier, is excited to announce its participation in Medtec China 2024. The 18th edition of this exhibition will be held from September 25-27, 2024, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

ICP DAS-BMP Reveals Advanced Engineering TPUs at Medtec China 2024

At Medtec China 2024, ICP DAS-BMP will unveil its latest innovation, the Engineering Arothane TPU (EARP series). This medical-grade aromatic polyester-based rigid TPU stands out due to its excellent processability, high glass transition temperature (Tg) and exceptional light transmission properties. It is suitable for use as a rigid medical connector or as an auxiliary material in orthodontic treatment.

Another highlight of ICP DAS-BMP's exhibit will be the Arothane ARP-W-G series. This aromatic polyether-based TPU is infused with 40-60% Tungsten as a radiopacifier. It boasts superior radiopacity compared to Barium Sulfate, which is critical for small-dimension or thin-walled medical devices. The ARP-W-G series is also known for its small pellet size, high fluidity, and excellent dispersion, making it a preferred choice for guidewire coating materials.

In addition to these innovations, ICP DAS-BMP will also showcase Arothane ARP-B20 (20% Barium Sulfate) and Durathane ALC-B40 (40% Barium Sulfate). Both of these products have successfully passed the 90-day implantation test in accordance with the ISO 10993-6 standard.

In response to market demand, ICP DAS-BMP is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new ARP series soft materials with hardness levels below 70A. This series includes the ARP-60A, ARP-63A, and ARP-67A, providing customers with a broader range of options to meet various medical application needs.

The ICP DAS-BMP team looks forward to welcoming trade show visitors from September 25th to 27th at booth 2B302. Attendees are invited to engage with the company's experts to explore the latest advancements in medical-grade TPU and discuss tailored solutions for their specific needs.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a Taiwan-based TPU manufacturer and supplier certified with ISO 13485, operates specialized laboratories dedicated to quality management. Leveraging over three decades of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to providing responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

For TPU products and inquiries, contact: sales_bmp@icpdas.com

ICP DAS - BMP

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492255/Banner_Medtec_China_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261949/ICP_DAS___Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das-bmp-reveals-advanced-engineering-tpus-at-medtec-china-2024-302235793.html

