Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Robin Auld has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Auld has been a director of the Company since its recapitalization in 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Auld for his service and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

