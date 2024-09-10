Capping an eventful two days at the 11th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) presented its prestigious Humanitarian Awards to visionaries and change agents in patient safety. The honorees were Ruth Ann Dorrill, Assistant Inspector General, Office of Evaluation and Inspections, Office of Inspector General; Kimberly Chavalas Cripe, the President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Hospital of Orange County; and Dr. Peter Lachman, Lead, Faculty Quality Improvement, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. A special Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dr. Mike Durkin, Chair of the PSMF's Governance Board.

2024 Humanitarian Award recipients (left column, from top to bottom): Ruth Ann Dorrill, Assistant Inspector General, Office of Evaluation and Inspections, Office of Inspector General, with Joe Kiani and Dr. Mike Durkin; Kimberly Chavalas Cripe, the President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Hospital of Orange County, with Joe Kiani; Dr. Peter Lachman, Lead, Faculty Quality Improvement, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, with Joe Kiani and Dr. Mike Durkin. Main image (right): Joe Kiani presents Dr. Mike Durkin with Lifetime Achievement Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year since 2013, the PSMF's Humanitarian Award is presented to a select group of distinguished individuals who have left an indelible mark on healthcare and helped shape the future of patient safety. As visionary leaders in their respective fields, they have implemented innovative, evidence-based, and sustainable solutions that transform the landscape of healthcare safety. This award honors their outstanding achievements so that they may serve as beacons of hope and sources of inspiration in the pursuit of zero harm and creating a safer, more just healthcare system for all.

The PSMF Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest award the PSMF can bestow. This individual will have made significant contributions in the area of patient safety throughout their career, and their achievements will have helped propel the medical community toward zero preventable patient and healthcare worker harm.

"It's an honor to work with such a dedicated group of individuals whose contributions toward advancing patient safety are saving lives," said PSMF Founder Joe Kiani. "As everyone in this field knows, we can't do it alone, and these individuals represent the mentors we need to eliminate preventable patient harm in our hospitals and create a safer healthcare system for all."

Ruth Ann Dorrill works for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the Assistant Inspector General in the Office of Evaluation and Inspections, Office of Inspector General (OIG). Dorrill has been with the OIG for 28 years, leading the OIG's work in patient harm for 15 years. She has led national studies in evaluating hospital and nursing quality, safety, and emergency preparedness, and has directed management reviews of HHS programs, including the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services implementation of HealthCare.gov and management of the Indian Health Service. She has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee regarding nursing home quality and in 2021 received the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the President and Chief Executive Officer of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) since 1997, Kimberly Chavalas Cripe has made significant advances in improving patient care, outcomes, and experience, while cultivating a growing healthcare community rooted in a culture of safety, excellence, innovation, and collaboration. Under Cripe's leadership, CHOC has become a forerunner of population health management with the singular goal of fulfilling CHOC's mission to advance and protect the health and well-being of children. Among many other initiatives, Cripe spearheaded efforts at CHOC to establish a robust pediatric system of mental healthcare designed to be scalable and replicable by other health systems. Cripe also serves as president of the CHOC Foundation, which raises funds to support pediatric healthcare.

Dr. Peter Lachman serves as Lead, Faculty Quality Improvement, at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) in Dublin, where he directs the Leadership and Quality program to develop clinical leaders in quality improvement. He was Chief Executive Officer of the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua) from 2016 to 2021 and was a Health Foundation Quality Improvement Fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in 2005-2006. Dr. Lachman was also the National Clinical Lead for SAFE, a Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health program that aims to improve situation awareness in clinical teams across England and Ireland. In addition, his work for PSMF includes editing Handbook publications on patient safety, medical management, and quality improvement, and leading the Global Interprofessional Patient Safety Fellowship program.

Dr. Mike Durkin, who is the current Chair of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation's Governance Board, was honored with a special Lifetime Achievement Award by PSMF Founder Joe Kiani. In addition to his work for PSMF, Dr. Durkin is the Senior Advisor on Patient Safety Policy and Leadership, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London. He is recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on patient safety and holds numerous advisory positions, serving as Senior Advisor on Patient Safety Policy and Leadership for the NIHR Imperial College Patient Safety Translational Research Centre in the U.K., and Academic Director of the Global Patient Safety Collaborative, a partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.K. government. Dr. Durkin previously held clinical, research, and teaching positions in cardiovascular anesthesia and critical care in the U.K. and the U.S. before embarking on a 25-year career in medical management and leadership, culminating in an appointment as National Health Service (NHS) Medical Director across the South of England. Durkin subsequently served as the NHS National Director of Patient Safety.

PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the nonprofit Patient Safety Movement Foundation to eliminate preventable medical errors in hospitals. His team worked with patient safety experts from around the world to create Actionable Evidence-Based Practices that address top challenges. Hospitals can make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable deaths, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms can be developed to identify errors before they become fatal. The PSMF was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare.

