Surprisingly, New York ranks as the worst airport for luggage, followed for the second year by Tunis.

Lufthansa and easyJet are the most affected airlines.

62% of complaints pertain to damage, and 13% to baggage loss.

Data collected between June 1 and September 1, 2024, shows changes compared to previous years, with airports and airlines from developed countries at the center of passenger issues. Lufthansa and New York were the main contributors to the problems reported by passengers.

Link to the report: https://www.sostravel.com/en/lost-luggage-concierge-index-summer-2024/

"During the summer of '23, it was emerging countries that dominated the map of airlines and destinations risky for luggage, while this year, data collected by the Sostravel.com network points to more critical situations in developed countries, with Lufthansa and New York responsible for the major disruptions to passengers," says Edoardo Zarghetta from Sostravel.com.

In a context of an overall increase in the number of baggage issues, the distribution among different types of inconveniences for passengers varies: the percentage of damaged baggage rises by 12% (to 62%) compared to summer 2023, while cases of lost baggage decrease (to 13%), along with delayed delivery (to 22%) and delayed delivery with damage (to 4%).

New York airport experienced significant disruptions on July 18 and 19, when a Microsoft security update caused delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights, affecting IT systems.

Lufthansa's poor performance also has an explanation: most of the affected passengers were on connecting flights with at least one stopover, increasing the risk of baggage issues. In fact, 100% of the cases reported by Sostravel.com for Lufthansa involved at least one stopover, with 16% of passengers making two stopovers and 21% making three.

Sostravel.com advises passengers to always pack essential items in their carry-on luggage and to consider purchasing the Lost Luggage Concierge service, which provides support in locating and returning baggage in case of issues.

Sostravel.com, listed in Milan (SOS) and New York (SOSAF), offers digital travel solutions such as Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, a telemedicine service for travelers, and continues to support over one million users worldwide.

Link to the report: https://www.sostravel.com/en/lost-luggage-concierge-index-summer-2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240909260031/en/

Contacts:

Edoardo Zarghetta

Tel +44 7795 106913

Investor.relations@sostravel.com

www.sostravel.com/