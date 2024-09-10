Marina Vasiliou, Biogen France President and Managing Director

4P-Pharma, a clinical-stage startup based in Lille that develops disease-modifying therapies for untreated serious diseases, is delighted to welcome Marina Vasiliou, Christian Bechon, and Alain Sainsot as independent and non-executive members to its Board of Directors.

These novel additions will strengthen 4P-Pharma's goal to become a commercial-stage, fully integrated biopharma company covering the whole value chain from discovery to commercialization.

Revital Rattenbach, CEO of 4P-Pharma, says: "We proudly welcome three exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors. Each new member brings substantial expertise and proven leadership abilities, which are crucial to 4P-Pharma during this period of significant company growth."

Concerning the new members:

Marina Vasiliou has been serving as the President and Managing Director of Biogen France since 2021. Biogen is a pioneering international biotechnology company at the forefront of science and innovation, developing tomorrow's medicines in neurology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, and rare diseases. Marina Vasiliou's insights are essential in navigating regulatory requirements and market access strategies. She has experience managing commercial launches and reimbursement in different international settings, including the US, mainly in chronic and rare disease therapies.

"Contributing with my global commercial leadership expertise to supporting 4P-Pharma ambition fills me with great satisfaction. I fully believe in the company's mission to enhance patients' access to first-in-class therapies for untreated serious diseases. I trust the commitment and innovation of 4P-Pharma's CEO and executive team, and I am thrilled to work with them on a diverse Board of Directors," declared Marina Vasiliou.

Christian Bechon is the former Chairman and CEO of LFB Group. Under his leadership, LFB Group has transformed from a French leader in plasma cell fractionation to an internationally recognized player with a global footprint.

"4P-Pharma is a promising French biotech company that prioritizes patients' needs. The company's main objective is to contribute to healthcare innovation in France and Europe while maintaining its independence. I am privileged to be a part of this entrepreneurial journey and provide valuable guidance to the leadership team to catalyze 4P-Pharma's next wave of growth," said Christian Bechon.

Alain Sainsot, Founder and President of GTP Bioways, has served as Senior Director of Group Operations and Logistics for leading pharmaceutical companies like Pierre Fabre. He is a serial industrial entrepreneur who created two fast-growing CDMOs, Amatsi-group (acquired) and GTP-Bioways. He brings extensive experience in the industrial anchor of drug development to 4P-Pharma.

"It is an honor for me to join 4P-Pharma in their mission to develop innovative drugs for patients. I am confident in Revital Rattenbach's dedication and her leadership team's commitment to providing first-in-class treatments to patients. I look forward to joining forces and implementing the highest quality standards to industrialize 4P-Pharma's promising therapeutic pipeline further," stated Alain Sainsot.

Concerning the Board of Directors of 4P-Pharma

These new members reinforce the existing 4P-Pharma Board of Directors, which is composed of robust and well-known life science experts.

Their comprehensive industry knowledge and extensive network strengthen the company's credibility and strategic vision in the biotech and pharma sectors.

Jean Pierre Lehner,Chairman of the 4P-Pharma Board of Directors, concluded: "I am thrilled by Marina Vasiliou, Christian Bechon, and Alain Sainsot's enthusiasm for joining our Board. Their combined expertise will accelerate our mission and strengthen our ability to bring innovative therapies to those in need."

About 4P-Pharma

Founded in 2014, 4P-Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Lille dedicated to developing innovative curative therapies for severe diseases with unmet medical needs. Our goal is to bring first-class medicines to patients rapidly. 4P-Pharma leverages drug candidates with reduced development times, partly thanks to regulatory opportunities (emergency use or conditional market authorization) with strong intellectual property. The company is headquartered in Lille and Paris and has over 20 employees.

Website: https://www.4movingbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/company/4moving-biotech

X: https://twitter.com/4Moving_Biotech

