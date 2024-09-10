HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) announced today that it has completed the delisting of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company's shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDRL". Additional information about the delisting can be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website, www.seadrill.com.

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.

