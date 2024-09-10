Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A3CVXG | ISIN: US5494981039 | Ticker-Symbol: CH2A
10.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Lucid Software Expands Global Data Residency Program with New Region in EMEA

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced the launch of its global data residency in the EMEA region. Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Lucid's mission to enhance team collaboration while further strengthening data security across the EMEA region.

Lucid logo

"The launch of Lucid's improved global data residency program in EMEA reaffirms our dedication to supporting the unique needs of our local customers as they navigate local compliance standards" said Roderick de Greef, VP of Sales, EMEA. "By providing a robust data residency solution, we enable organisations across the region to collaborate with peace of mind knowing their document data remains secure and within their region. Team collaboration should be both seamless and secure, and Lucid is committed to making that possible."

Similar to Lucid's recent global data residency launch in Australia, Lucid's enterprise customers can now control where document data in the Lucid Suite is securely stored by selecting the region that helps meet their data residence obligations, as well as regional data and compliance requirements. Lucid's full catalogue of integrations work in all data regions along with its developer platform and external API to improve product performance and reduced latency.

Since Lucid's physical expansion to Europe in 2018, the company has seen consistent growth and increasing interest from customers in establishing a global data residency program. With data locality becoming a top priority for organisations in EMEA, this launch offers a pathway to faster innovation and meaningful collaboration while maintaining data security.

Lucid upholds the highest standards of data protection and security demonstrated through its many initiatives such as its Enterprise Shield offering, global data residency program, alignment with GDPR and PCI requirements and FedRAMP authorization. Additionally, Lucid complies with the EU-US and Swiss-US Data Privacy Frameworks, holds ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, and has successfully completed rigorous SOC 2 Type II audits. More information on Lucid's commitment to security can be found here.

To learn more about how to set up data residency, contact sales at lucid.co/contact/contact-sales.

About Lucid Software
Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products-Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale-teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492814/Lucid_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucid-software-expands-global-data-residency-program-with-new-region-in-emea-302243042.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
