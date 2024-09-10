Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Solar Foods to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

10 September 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Solar Foods shares (ticker: SFOODS) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Staples sector. Solar Foods has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for its shares. Solar Foods was the first Finnish company to receive 'Nasdaq Green Equity Designation - Private Company' as a non-listed company in April 2024. Solar Foods is the 26th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. Solar Foods established in 2017 is a global leader in sustainable protein production, solving the global food production problem by offering a completely new alternative to existing animal and plant proteins. Solar Foods' first product is the naturally occurring single-cell protein Solein®, which can be used as a food raw material with high protein content. In the long run, Solein production will improve global availability of protein and increase price and quality stability of food raw materials by disconnecting food production from agriculture. "Transitioning to a public company provides us with optimal opportunities to advance our business to new heights, paving the way for global expansion and the commercialization of our production. Our growth strategy encompasses expanding production technology, initiating factory projects, introducing new production organisms and products to the market, and strategic acquisitions to propel technological advancements. We anticipate that our listing will bolster our credibility among key stakeholders, including customers, investors, and current and future personnel," said Pasi Vainikka, CEO of Solar Foods. "We are pleased to welcome Solar Foods to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Solar Foods as a pioneer in sustainable protein production and a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation company is an interesting addition to our First North market. We are looking forward to following their path as a listed company." Solar Foods has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB as its Certified Adviser. 1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com