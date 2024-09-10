Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Solar Foods to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

10 September 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Solar Foods shares (ticker: SFOODS) will commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Staples sector. Solar
Foods has received Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for its shares. Solar Foods
was the first Finnish company to receive 'Nasdaq Green Equity Designation -
Private Company' as a non-listed company in April 2024. Solar Foods is the 26th
company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the
third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. 

Solar Foods established in 2017 is a global leader in sustainable protein
production, solving the global food production problem by offering a completely
new alternative to existing animal and plant proteins. Solar Foods' first
product is the naturally occurring single-cell protein Solein®, which can be
used as a food raw material with high protein content. In the long run, Solein
production will improve global availability of protein and increase price and
quality stability of food raw materials by disconnecting food production from
agriculture. 

"Transitioning to a public company provides us with optimal opportunities to
advance our business to new heights, paving the way for global expansion and
the commercialization of our production. Our growth strategy encompasses
expanding production technology, initiating factory projects, introducing new
production organisms and products to the market, and strategic acquisitions to
propel technological advancements. We anticipate that our listing will bolster
our credibility among key stakeholders, including customers, investors, and
current and future personnel," said Pasi Vainikka, CEO of Solar Foods. 

"We are pleased to welcome Solar Foods to Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Solar Foods as a pioneer in
sustainable protein production and a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation company is
an interesting addition to our First North market. We are looking forward to
following their path as a listed company." 

Solar Foods has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB as its Certified Adviser.

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
