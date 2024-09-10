Proxymity Partners With Tumelo to Transform Shareholder Communications

Strategic partnership seamlessly combines Tumelo's pass-through voting technology with Proxymity's digital voting platform and global reach

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Tumelo, global specialists in pass-through voting. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Proxymity's mission to enhance shareholder communications, enabling better corporate governance and increased engagement between corporates and investors.

The collaboration will leverage Proxymity's award-winning, cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to the proxy voting process. Proxymity's platform, trusted by the world's largest financial institutions and over 80% of the FTSE 100, offers real-time digital connectivity, ensuring unmatched accuracy and transparency in investor communications globally.

By integrating Tumelo's powerful pass-through-voting infrastructure, Proxymity will enable institutional and retail investors in pooled funds to directly vote their shares, offering an enhanced level of engagement and influence in corporate governance. Tumelo, known for its innovative and scalable voting technology, has been a trusted name in the field since 2018, providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each investor.

This partnership will bring together Proxymity's innovations in proxy distribution, vote execution and confirmation. Together with Tumelo's state-of-the-art voting capabilities, the partnership offers an interoperable connectivity that benefits asset managers and asset owners without adding any additional operational complexities. This integration will provide Proxymity's clients with the ability to leverage Tumelo's scalable voting technology, ensuring more inclusive and transparent shareholder participation.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Tumelo to allow investors to benefit from the combination of Tumelo's pass-through voting technology with Proxymity's proven proxy voting capabilities. This collaboration underscores our commitment to transform shareholder communications for the benefit of the entire ecosystem. Together, we are setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in the industry."

Georgia Stewart, CEO, Tumelo, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Proxymity, enabling investors to customise voting and ensure their voices are consistently represented across their portfolios. With Proxymity providing the infrastructure and Tumelo the customisation, this partnership shows the immense potential for leaders in stewardship to harness new voting technology for better outcomes."

This partnership will be available across Proxymity and Tumelo's clients, including Proxymity's work with leading global custodians, including Citi Bank, BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and State Street.

This partnership not only provides Proxymity with a competitive edge over other operators in the space but also reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the field of shareholder communications.

About Proxymity:

Adopted by 83% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024" and "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023" FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in FinTech".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

About Tumelo:

Tumelo is a global specialist in pass-through voting, providing innovative solutions that enable institutional and retail investors in pooled funds to vote their shares. Since 2018, Tumelo has been at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art voting products that adapt to each investor's unique needs, trusted by major financial institutions worldwide. Tumelo recently completed its Series A funding round, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

