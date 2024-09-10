RelaDyne Acquires Oil Flush

RelaDyne, the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services has acquired Oil Flush, a leading provider of specialized lubrication services and high-quality products, with an emphasis on the industrial sector. This acquisition only includes Oil Flush's business in Mexico; the operations of Oil Flush Peru are not affiliated with RelaDyne.

Oil Flush, based in Chihuahua, Mexico, delivers exceptional value to its customers, offering comprehensive services that range from high velocity flushing, oil filtration, chemical cleaning, varnish removal, and oil conditioning. Oil Flush has a superb reputation in the market, as its professional team members have built cohesive relationships with its valued customers, delivering unmatched products, services, and customer service.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our continued investment in the Latin American region, particularly in the industrial sector," said Guillermo Méndez, CEO of Grupo Lucalza, a RelaDyne Company. "By leveraging our experienced and dedicated management team, we are well-positioned to execute a multi-variable growth strategy that further strengthens our coverage in these critical markets. This acquisition also solidifies our partnership with Chevron Lubricants in Latin America, allowing us to positively impact the industrial market and capitalize on emerging opportunities together."

"Oil Flush provides unmatched on-site service, systems and equipment, and excellence in lubrication reliability. We are excited for the endless expansion capabilities this partnership with RelaDyne will reveal," said German Soto, President of Oil Flush. "RelaDyne's nationwide impact on the industrial segment complements our existing services coverage in the market. Oil Flush has strong industrial relationship ties and national coverage for lubricant customers, and we are excited to see the exponential growth this partnership with RelaDyne provides. Our core focus is towards our customers, and we are eager for our loyal customers to witness the enhanced reliability and efficiency this partnership with RelaDyne will provide."

"The acquisition of Oil Flush executes on our Latin American growth strategy, further developing our existing market presence in Mexico, and significantly enhancing our industrial go-to-market strategy," said Scott Hill, President of Industrial Services for RelaDyne. "We have had a long relationship with Oil Flush, German, and their talented group of associates and are elated to welcome them to the RelaDyne family! Oil Flush's incredible reputation in the industrial space mirrors our values and strategic growth initiatives in this segment. We could not be more excited to officially partner with Oil Flush as we deliver an unmatched suite of products and services to our customers."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Oil Flush represents our third acquisition in Mexico. Our core mission is continuing to invest in top-tier businesses with a spectacular group of team members, driving sustainable growth, and Oil Flush fully supports this mission," said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer for RelaDyne. "Oil Flush offers a remarkable opportunity to expand our industrial service offerings in Mexico and we are honored to partner with German and the team as we deliver an exceptional customer experience and value proposition to the industrial sector that is differentiated from any distributor or industrial service provider in the market."

About Oil Flush

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 150 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates become a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

