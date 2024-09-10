The event celebrated creativity in art, entertainment and gastronomy to highlight commitment to environmental preservation and social progress

Green17 Partners hosted a transformative evening at the historic Palazzo Donà dalle Rose during the Venice Film Festival, drawing together influential figures from the worlds of art, entertainment, and sustainability. The event celebrated impactful creativity while emphasizing the urgent need for environmental preservation and social progress.

At the heart of the evening was a commitment to sustainability, showcased through the carefully curated plant-based menu. Every dish served reflected Green17's values, focusing on sustainable sourcing, plant-based ingredients, and a reduced environmental footprint. The menu, created by renowned Italian chefs, was designed to embody the principles of environmental stewardship and mindful consumption.

Sourced from emerging plant-based brands, guests indulged in an array of innovative dishes, including:

Mind Blown Crab Cakes

Plant-based meatballs (V2MInce) with Violife Prosociano

Pizza with V2food mince bolognaise and Violife Mozzarella

Beyond Meat sliders with Violife Cheddar and fresh tomato

Beyond Meat skewers (Beyond Meat mince)

Pesto Tortelloni with Violife cheese and Flora Plant cream

Locally sourced honey and watermelon, ananas, mango, grapes and strawberries

"Film catering is a billion-dollar industry, and role models in film and TV have a major influence on consumer lifestyles and behavior," said Andreas Schwarzhaupt, Managing Director of Green17 Partners. "It's crucial to create event platforms at major film festivals where industry decision-makers can experience healthier, climate-friendly alternatives to typical catering. For example, 'Avatar' was produced 100% vegan thanks to Suzy Cameron's advocacy. This should become standard to reduce the carbon footprint, especially since plant-based diets boost both energy and sustainability without any compromise."

"I am a vegetarian for decades now and I also have a lactose intolerance," said Dr. Solange Vivens, author of the book Girls Can Move Mountains and a key speaker at the event. "I haven't eaten a pizza for years. But the pizza served at the Green17 Venice Film Festival event, packed with plant-based mince from V2Foods, with loads of vegan pizza cheese by Violife on top, was just such an indulgence for my soul. I even asked the chef for the recipe later, hopefully getting all the plant-based ingredients then here in the US too.

Barbara Cardill, CEO of LabCardi BC Lounge said "It was a truly special experience, I deeply appreciate the organization, international keynote speakers, the artists' performance, and also the delicious plant-based F&B servings too, which really stood out to the normal standard catering at all the other events. It was a pleasure to be there, I found it instructive, motivating, and entertaining. Thanks for the wonderful time

"Overfishing and over-farming significantly threaten our planet's sustainability. As a long-time vegetarian, I truly appreciated Mind Blown's vegan crab cakes and Beyond Meats burgers and products, plus their participation in the event. It was a privilege to experience their delicious food," Andreas Schwarzhaupt added.

In addition to the plant-based dining experience, the event featured powerful art pieces and thought-provoking discussions that inspired attendees to take actionable steps toward a more sustainable future. This exclusive gathering provided a unique platform for impact-driven professionals, institutions, and investors to collaborate on solutions that drive meaningful environmental and social progress.

Green17 Partners will continue its mission to foster sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship through future events and initiatives.

