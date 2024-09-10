INSEAD Master in Management (MIM) ranks #3 globally in its first Financial Times ranking

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, the Business School for the World, has made a strong entry into the Financial Times Master in Management (MIM) Ranking, securing the #3 position globally out of 100 ranked institutions in 2024.

This remarkable debut in the rankings underscores the strength of INSEAD MIM programme and the school's commitment to providing world-class education to aspiring young professionals.

Launched in 2020, the INSEAD MIM programme spans 14-16 months and provides young career-starters with unparalleled global career opportunities through cutting-edge managerial knowledge, international exposure and practical experience. With a curriculum that blends academic rigor with hands-on learning, the INSEAD MIM has quickly become a premier programme for early-career professionals looking to make a global impact.

Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, said, "We are proud of our MIM programme's outstanding debut in the Financial Times ranking. This recognition is a testament to the excellence of our faculty, the ambition of our students, and the strength of our global community. As we continue to foster innovative and impactful learning experiences, we are confident that INSEAD will remain at the forefront of business education worldwide."

The unique value of the INSEAD MIM programme has been recognised, in particular, for the strong career progression of its graduates and the international learning environment the school offers - from the diversity of its faculty and students to the international mobility provided by the programme. After graduation, the students will join an unparalleled global network of more than 70,000+ influential alumni across 179 countries.

Mark Stabile, Dean of Degree Programmes at INSEAD, commented, "The MIM's success in this global ranking reflects the transformative education we offer to early-career professionals. By fostering critical thinking, leadership skills, and a truly international outlook, we prepare our graduates to thrive in a rapidly changing global business environment."

This latest achievement builds on a strong year of rankings success for INSEAD. In addition to the MIM's debut at #3, the INSEAD MBA programme was ranked #2, and the Executive Education Custom Programmes ranked #1 in their respective 2024 Financial Times rankings. These accolades reaffirm INSEAD's position amongst the very best business schools in the world.

