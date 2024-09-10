Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
10.09.24
09:13 Uhr
158,68 Euro
-0,22
-0,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,78158,8009:14
158,68158,7809:14
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2 Earn Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

Jackery's latest portable power stations recognized for their eco-friendly design and performance.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power stations and renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce that its recently launched Explorer 1000 V2 and Explorer 240 V2 have been awarded the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label in the UK, Germany, and other European countries. This recognition underscores Jackery's commitment to sustainability and delivering high-quality, eco-conscious products to consumers.

(PRNewsFoto/Jackery Inc.)

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label is awarded to products that meet rigorous sustainability standards, helping customers easily identify environmentally responsible choices. This achievement highlights the advanced capabilities of the Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2 and marks an important step in Jackery's mission to reduce its environmental impact.

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2
Launched last month, the Explorer 1000 V2 is designed for those who need powerful, versatile energy on the go. With a 1070 Wh capacity, this power station is perfect for powering a variety of devices, from laptops to small appliances. It features multiple output options, including AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A, and DC carports, providing flexibility and reliability. Paired with four SolarSaga 100W solar panels, it can be fully charged in 180 mins.The Explorer 1000 V2 also boasts an enhanced battery management system and faster charging with exclusive ChargeShield 2.0, making it an essential companion for extended outdoor adventures and home backup power.

Jackery Explorer 240 V2
The Explorer 240 V2 offers a more compact and portable solution, ideal for short trips and emergency power needs. Despite its smaller size, it provides 240 Wh of capacity and multiple output ports such as AC, USB, and DC, allowing users to charge several devices simultaneously. Lightweight and easy to carry, it's a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts needing reliable power in a portable package.

A Milestone in Sustainability
Earning the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label is part of Jackery's broader commitment to sustainability. Jackery has pioneered eco-friendly energy solutions, including solar generators with SolarSaga panels and reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable packaging and support for reforestation projects. These efforts reflect Jackery's mission to bring green energy to all. By choosing the Explorer 1000 V2 and 240 V2, consumers are investing in cutting-edge technology while supporting a brand dedicated to positive environmental impact.

For more information, please visit Jackery Amazon UK shop.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494907/Climate_pledge_friendly.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-explorer-1000-v2-and-240-v2-earn-amazon-climate-pledge-friendly-label-reinforcing-commitment-to-sustainability-302236837.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.