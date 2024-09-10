Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 09:42 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival kicks off in E. China's Kunshan City

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival kicked off in Kunshan, a county-level city in east China's Jiangsu Province on September 5, and will last till September 23.

Themed on "the grand event of Chinese opera, the festival of the people" and held both online and offline, the event features five major plays, 21 opera excerpts, and 45 opera troupes with a total of 87 plays and 22 genres. Among the performers, 23 have won the Plum Performance Award or the Wenhua Award.

During the opening ceremony, 15 representatives of selected personnel for the 2024 national leading talent training program for Chinese opera performance were awarded certificates. After the opening ceremony, seven renowned opera masters with an average age of 65 collaborated to stage a series of classic opera excerpts for the audience.

Photo shows the Chinese opera performance during the 2024 Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival opening in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province on September 5. (Provided by Kunshan Converged Media Center)

Apart from opera performance, the festival also focuses on the integration of culture and tourism by holding opera exhibition, opera dialogue, opera fair and other featured activities to provide audience and visitors with immersive experience of Chinese opera culture.

The festival also actively builds a platform for young opera talents and continues to cultivate talents for 121 opera genres by inviting renowned national opera masters to give lectures centering on the creation of singing styles, musical compositions for plays, and orchestration.

Since its inception in 2018, the Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival has become an important platform for the exchange and display of various types of Chinese opera, as well as the development of talent teams in the field of Chinese opera. This year's event was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and local authorities in Jiangsu Province.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342038.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501356/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2024-chinese-opera-kunshan-festival-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-kunshan-city-302243235.html

