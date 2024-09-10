Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final Drill Notice permit from the State of Wyoming to perform exploratory drilling at the Beaver Rim project in the Gas Hills Uranium District of Wyoming. The permit allows for 10,000 feet of drilling, planned to begin the week of September 16th to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past.

Mr. Terrence Osier, VP Exploration of Strathmore said, "We are excited to start exploring our Beaver Rim claims. I previously drilled at Beaver Rim in 2012, as project geologist for Strathmore Minerals. We encountered stacked roll-fronts at the West Diamond area at depths of 700 to 1,000 feet. The entire mineralized host-sandstone is present, giving us multiple targets across our properties. Many of the claims were previously explored by American Nuclear and Cameco. The potential to define uranium deposits at Beaver Rim is very promising based on the information we have, and areas of close-spaced drilling noted in the field. We've contracted with two Wyoming companies, Lou's Drilling of Riverton and Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody. I have extensive experience with both contractors over the years and expect a successful exploration campaign that we can build on in 2025 and beyond."

About the Beaver Rim Project

The Beaver Rim project consists of 131 wholly owned mining claims totaling 2,706 acres. The Gas Hills uranium district is the largest producer in the State of Wyoming; more than 100 million pounds of uranium was mined. Historical and recent reports suggest 50-100 million pounds of uranium remain in the Gas Hills, with significant discovery potential in the lesser drilled areas to the south, notably atop Beaver Rim. The project area was previously explored by American Nuclear in the 1970s, Cameco in the 1990-2000's, and most recently by Strathmore Minerals in 2012, where uranium mineralization was encountered at depths of 700-1,000 feet, contained in stacked, Wyoming-type roll front deposits within arkosic-rich sandstones of the Eocene-age Wind River Formation.

The Beaver Rim project lies immediately south and adjacent to Cameco's fully permitted Gas Hills in-situ recovery project. The West Diamond claim group lies south of Cameco's Peach deposit, for which Cameco reported (2002 Annual Report) mineral reserves and resources of 7.0 million and 2.6 million pounds of uranium, respectively (tonnage and grade % not stated). Additional, historically defined resources controlled by Cameco are noted to trend from their property south beneath the Beaver Rim claims including the East Diamond, North Sage, and South Sage properties. Strathmore is reviewing the greater Beaver Rim area and past exploration as part of its intent to acquire additional properties with the potential to contain uranium mineralization.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming: Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222618

SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.