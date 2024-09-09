Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A2PJFZ | ISIN: US70202L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 59P
Frankfurt
10.09.24
08:01 Uhr
86,50 Euro
+2,50
+2,98 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2024 22:12 Uhr
Parsons Corporation: Parsons Corporation Named to S&P MidCap 400

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been named to S&P Dow Jones Indices prestigious S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on September 23, 2024. The company, which celebrated its 80th anniversary earlier this year, is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection.

"We are honored for Parsons to join the S&P MidCap 400 Index. This accomplishment is a testament to the continued success of our talented workforce and their commitment to successfully delivering on our customers' missions around the world," said Carey Smith, Parsons' Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we have transformed the company into a high-value solutions provider that is capitalizing on strong tailwinds across our six core end markets. Joining this prestigious list of companies is an important milestone in our storied history and reflects our momentum in creating the future of global infrastructure and national security ahead."

In 2023, Parsons generated record organic revenue growth of more than 20% in both business segments, along with record results since its initial public offering for total revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, and contract awards. That momentum continued through the first half of 2024, with the company reporting organic growth of more than 20% for both the first and second quarter of 2024. Parsons was also named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year in 2024, reinforcing the critical importance of ethics and integrity in driving a culture of performance, along with numerous other recognitions for hiring and workforce culture.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.us


