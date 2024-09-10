UK scientists designed a new heat pump concept that they claim could be particularly beneficial to newly developed areas or potential residential complexes. The system uses ice or ice slurry as the heat source and its energy consumption is reportedly lower than that of several types commercially available heat pumps. A research group at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom has developed a heat pump system that uses water or ice as the heat source and utilizes existing gas pipelines for energy transfer. The researchers explained that ice-source heat pump systems generate heat from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...