Personalized search and discovery now helping consumers better connect with content across 38 European countries

TiVo Broadband offers a comprehensive entertainment solution for broadband-only customers

TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), announced today it has expanded its footprint across Europe with its personalized content discovery platform for smart TV, operator and automotive solutions, now in 38 European markets and across 18 major brands. The expanded footprint for content discovery services allows TiVo to aid its partners in addressing the continuously growing challenge of discovery in a fragmented streaming landscape.

In the upcoming U.K. Video Trends Report for Q2 2024, it is revealed that consumers in the U.K. use an average of 6.5 content sources, with an average monthly spending of nearly £75. Additionally, 61% of consumers use more than one app in a typical viewing session and over 50% of respondents consider it a significant pain point to browse multiple apps to find something to watch.

TiVo's personalized content discovery platform leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze viewing habits, preferences and regional cultural nuances. By integrating data from multiple streaming services, traditional broadcasters and local content providers, TiVo's super aggregation offers a seamless user experience in discovering relevant shows, movies, live TV and even sports programs. The platform provides consumers with personalized and curated content, helping viewers navigate the vast sea of available content while also enabling content creators to reach their target audiences more effectively.

The personalized content discovery platform is backed by TiVo's advanced metadata solutions, which aim to solve common user frustrations around finding and accessing desired content across multiple platforms. By pairing content availability data with normalized program metadata, TiVo enables seamless universal search, discovery and personalization capabilities for its operators.

TiVo Broadband, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year and is now available in Europe, is transforming the content experience through super aggregation and advanced discovery for broadband-only customers. This operator-branded solution provides integrated access and advanced search, discovery and recommendations to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), over-the-top and live TV, as well as content from a variety of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) channels tailored to a broadband-only customer base.

"Our goal is to revolutionize the way viewers discover content by providing a seamless and personalized experience," said Gabriel Cosgrave, general manager of EMEA for Xperi. "Our expanded European offerings represent a significant step forward in addressing the complex needs of our customers. We are not only simplifying content discovery but also enabling our partners to deliver more engaging and relevant content to their audiences through the introduction of TiVo Broadband. With this solution, we are bringing TV and OTT content to broadband-only customers which is attractive to the growing broadband market."

Key highlights of TiVo's offerings include:

Comprehensive metadata coverage : TiVo provides extensive metadata across all of Europe, enabling more accurate content discovery and personalization.

: TiVo provides extensive metadata across all of Europe, enabling more accurate content discovery and personalization. Live and scheduled sports : TiVo offers enhanced discoverability and engagement for exceptional premium sports experiences.

: TiVo offers enhanced discoverability and engagement for exceptional premium sports experiences. Enhanced CTV attribution : TiVo's CTV solutions help solve the persistent attribution problem for operators, offering deeper insights into viewer behavior and ad effectiveness.

: TiVo's CTV solutions help solve the persistent attribution problem for operators, offering deeper insights into viewer behavior and ad effectiveness. Advanced ad targeting : TiVo's deeper-level tagging solutions allow for more precise advertising placement across various forms of content.

: TiVo's deeper-level tagging solutions allow for more precise advertising placement across various forms of content. Monetization support for FAST channels: TiVo offers expanded monetization opportunities specifically tailored for the growing SVOD, AVOD/FAST channel ecosystem.

TiVo's solutions are designed for easy integration and rapid deployment. The enhanced metadata and tagging capabilities enable more granular content categorization, supporting hyper-targeted content search and discovery initiatives across diverse programming types.

TiVo is collaborating with content partners across the globe to provide relevant and timely media to its users. Hundreds of thousands of hours of content are available via TiVo+, the robust streaming content network offering the greatest hits of streaming TV and VOD in the living room and on the road.

TiVo remains committed to developing innovative solutions for the growing European market, aiming to drive value for content providers and end users alike. As a longstanding provider of entertainment metadata, TiVo continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of the entertainment industry. TiVo aims to help its customers leverage programming effectively to maximize audience engagement and monetization in the streaming era.

Visit Xperi at IBC between Sept. 13-16, 2024, Hall 5.C70 to learn more and see TiVo in action.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi, Perceive and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.

XPER- P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910423571/en/

Contacts:

Xperi Media:

Amy Brennan, Xperi

Amy.brennan@xperi.com