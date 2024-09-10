StackAdapt, a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform, has announced an enhanced partnership with Adsquare, a global leader in location intelligence-driven solutions. This collaboration introduces the fully integrated StackAdapt Footfall Attribution solution, powered by Adsquare, which enables advertisers worldwide to better understand customer visits to physical locations, such as brick-and-mortar stores or events, after viewing a digital ad all accessible directly within the StackAdapt platform.

The partnership addresses advertisers' needs for precise, real-time location tracking to measure the effectiveness of their digital advertising campaigns and the impact on driving in-store visits. This solution will be available to advertisers using the StackAdapt platform across EMEA, APAC, NORAM and LATAM, giving them access to 100% opted-in accurate SDK-derived location data from devices that have visited a location as a result of seeing an ad.

Available immediately, advertisers will also have the ability to set up footfall studies by using custom radiuses and polygons, essentially enabling them to get precise about what they are tracking and fine-tune geographic parameters for best results. The integration simplifies workflows while also ensuring advertisers can accurately measure ROI and enhance post-digital engagement.

"Our solution empowers advertisers across international markets to understand post-digital engagement through precise visitation tracking," said Yang Han, CTO at StackAdapt. "The solution offers extreme flexibility by allowing users to precisely draw around areas of interest on a map and track visitation to those locations at any time throughout the campaign duration. Integrated reporting capabilities within the platform provide accurate data, enabling advertisers to measure ROI, gain deeper insights into customer behaviours, and optimise campaigns to maximise offline visits."

"The extension of our partnership represents a significant step forward in providing our clients with actionable insights and greater flexibility in campaign optimisation," said Maria Botelho, VP Global Partnerships at Adsquare. "The integration of Adsquare's visit data directly into the StackAdapt platform builds upon a long-standing partnership. By combining our cutting-edge location intelligence with StackAdapt's platform, we're setting a new standard for digital advertising effectiveness."

To find out more, please visit www.stackadapt.com.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel digital advertising platform that is leading the industry with machine learning and AI at its core. Ad buyers plan, execute, and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across all devices, inventory, and publisher partners. Specialising in native, display, video, connected TV, audio, in-game, and digital out-of-home advertising, StackAdapt is the #1 DSP and a Top 100 Software Product on G2, supporting marketers and advertisers globally.

About Adsquare

Adsquare redefines marketing through cutting-edge location intelligence, empowering impactful omnichannel campaigns with strict adherence to data protection standards.

Adsquare's solutions, spanning Analytics, Activation, Measurement and Attribution are seamlessly integrated, capable of building upon each other while also excelling as stand-alone tools in the marketing ecosystem.

Established in 2012, Adsquare has earned the trust of 1,800 global brands and agencies and operates in 26 countries. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Adsquare has a global presence with offices in 9 locations worldwide. For more details, visit the website at adsquare.com and stay connected with Adsquare on LinkedIn.

