Loop's newly expanded product line offers merchants a customisable, consolidated tech stack for post-purchase transparency.

Loop, the leading returns and reverse logistics platform, today announced the launch of Order Tracking by Loop, a new solution that allows merchants to create custom tracking pages for their customers that best reflect their brand, further building consumer trust and transparency. Loop's new offering will also provide personalised product recommendations to customers, taking order status checks a step further and converting them into revenue. Loop is offering Order Tracking for free through peak season for any brands using their returns solution

With Order Tracking by Loop, brands can optimise operations through their entire post-purchase experience and that starts with the initial order. Surveys show that shoppers check their order-tracking status an average of 2.8 times per order, and even more so with younger generations. Ensuring brands are clearly represented across the entire tracking experience reassures consumers that what they're seeing is credible, keeping the brand top of mind throughout the shopping journey from fulfilment to delivery, and even extending into the returns interface.

"The addition of Order Tracking to Loop's post-purchase solution marks our commitment to boosting merchants' operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience," said Michael Paulson, Chief Product Officer at Loop. "It's an easy-to-use solution that both merchants and shoppers will love, helping merchants improve performance and repeat purchases while increasing consumers' confidence through personalisation."

Within three months of utilising Loop's Order Tracking solution, jewellerybrand Electric Picks reduced their customer support inquiries related to new orders by 55.5%. Jenna Barone, Senior Operations Manager, shared, "Loop's Order Tracking has truly elevated our relationship with our customers. Our previous solution didn't provide the ability to customise toward our brand's unique preferences for engaging with our shoppers. Now with Loop's new solution, we're able to keep our brand front and centre while providing meaningful updates to our customers. Doing so has helped them feel cared for throughout their order's entire journey."

Order Tracking by Loop also directly benefits shoppers, offering the ability to initiate a return directly from the tracking page immediately after a package is marked 'delivered', along with providing easy access to review and manage any terminal shipping errors. To further drive personalised experiences, tracking pages can also embed Loop's Smart Recommendations engine to encourage repeat purchases. Brands can take advantage of free branded Order Tracking through early 2025 to ensure a successful BFCM this year.

To learn more about how Order Tracking by Loop can benefit your organisation, visit https://www.loopreturns.com/tracking/.

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimising returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics at scale for more than 4,000 of the world's most-loved Shopify brands. Through innovative solutions like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, Bonus Credit, and Offset, Loop helps global brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue. Its enterprise-level service delivery and breadth of integration partners make Loop the most agile and resilient returns solution for any retail brand. Loop has processed over 55 million returns and counting and has helped merchants retain more than $2 billion in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

