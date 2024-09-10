EPOS Group: EPOS Unveils the New IMPACT 400 Headset Series - Part of its IMPACT Next Generation Line

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPOS today announced the expansion of its IMPACT Next Generation portfolio to include a new quality wired headset - the IMPACT 400 Series. Designed to meet the needs of today's dynamic workplace, the IMPACT 400 is an easy to use, ultralight headset that delivers outstanding audio quality and unmatched value for money.

As hybrid work continues to evolve, professionals seek superior audio quality, enhanced comfort and seamless communication. With its advanced noise-filtering technology and exceptional sound delivery, the IMPACT 400 allows users to be heard clearly on any call, making it an ideal choice for professionals who split their workday between home and office environments.

Key features include:

Clear voice transmission: : The headset offers a dual-microphone boom arm with advanced noise-filtering algorithms that eliminate unwanted noise and ensure audio clarity during calls.

Frictionless call experience: Engineered for ease of use and equipped with EPOS ActiveGard which prevents loud spikes of noise, the IMPACT 400 protects hearing safety throughout the day. The headset also comes with features like plug-and-play connectivity and lift-to-mute boom arm, helping to reduce friction during the workday and provide an uninterrupted user experience.

Great sound for uninterrupted focusy: Equipped with premium speakers and a sound profile that's engineered to deliver outstanding and reliable audio, the IMPACT 400 ensures users don't miss any important details.

All-day comfort: Regardless of the work location, the IMPACT 400 is designed to be ultra-light, with soft, noise-dampening ear pads and a padded adjustable headband for guaranteed comfort and reduced wearing fatigue on longer working days.

'More than Expected' Value: The IMPACT 400 offers exceptional value, meeting the rigorous Microsoft Teams Open office requirements that ensure the audio quality, reliability and compatibility of a headset, all at a fraction of the cost.

Søren Holm Printz, VP of Corporate Strategy & Product Management at EPOS, says: "Our goal with the IMPACT 400 is to provide all professionals with an affordable solution that exceeds their expectations in terms of value for money. Communication is essential for business success and it's crucial that leaders consider how they are using technology solutions to enhance their employees' capabilities to boost productivity and efficiency."

Availability: September 10, 2024

MRSP from: €79/ $89/ £69 for single-sided variants and €89/ $99/ £79 for double-sided variants

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals around the world.

Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio and video solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling professional users to communicate and collaborate effectively with better concentration and less energy spent.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com.

