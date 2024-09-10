DJI Wins Over 20 Awards at IFA 2024 with DJI Neo and DJI Avinox

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in drone and camera technology, introduced a range of exciting new product innovations at Berlin IFA 2024, earning 22 prestigious awards. Among the highlights were the newly launched DJI Neo and DJI Avinox Drive System, both of which received significant recognition from top media outlets and industry experts.

DJI Neo: The Ultimate Drone for Vloggers that Takes off from the Palm of Your Hand

The highly anticipated DJI Neo, DJI's next-generation drone, was honored with 18 awards, including prestigious "Best of IFA 2024" and "Editor's Choice" recognitions from major media outlets and organizations such as Newsweek, TechRadar, Android Authority, Gizmodo, Android Police, Pocket-Lint, PCMag, T3, Trusted Reviews, Yanko Design, SlashGear, Gadgety Awards, Phandroid, Gadget Flow, UberGizmo, House of Technology, Techlicious, GearBrain and GeekSpin with more expected.

"The DJI Neo redefines the future of flight, blending advanced AI capabilities with sleek, powerful performance. These awards validate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

DJI Avinox Drive System: Shaping the Future of Electric Mountain Bike Mobility

In addition to its drone successes, DJI made waves in the e-bike industry with the recently launched DJI Avinox Drive System, which won a Eurobike 2024 Award upon announcement at one of Europe's largest bike shows. The DJI Avinox Drive System has further won "Best of IFA 2024" and "Editor's Choice" honors at IFA 2024 from Yanko Design, ShortCut and Techlicious, emphasizing DJI's ability to expand into new industries and push the boundaries of what is possible.

The DJI Avinox Drive System is integrated into the Amflow PL Carbon bike, a high-end electric mountain bike known for its lightweight carbon frame and advanced technology, scheduled to be available for purchase later this year in Germany and the UK, with a broader global rollout under planning.

2024 has been a milestone year for DJI. DJI's standout performance at Berlin IFA 2024 underscores the company's commitment to driving technological innovation across multiple industries, from drones to mobility. Winning 22 awards at IFA, DJI continues to set the benchmark for cutting-edge technology and unrivaled user experiences.

For more information on DJI's award-winning products, visit www.dji.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dji-wins-over-20-awards-at-ifa-2024-with-dji-neo-and-dji-avinox-302242572.html