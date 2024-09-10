Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
10.09.24
08:02 Uhr
6,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI GROUP August 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest" AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for August 2024 amounted to 21.20 million EUR - 27.1% increase comparing to August 2023. The sales of the Group for period January - August 2024 amounted to 158.56 million EUR 16.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


