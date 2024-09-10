Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 10:46 Uhr
Curium Announces PYLCLARI® - An Innovative 18F-PSMA PET Tracer Indicated in Patients With Prostate Cancer - Is Now Available in Spain

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, today announced that in Spain, PYLCLARI® is now available for patients with prostate cancer. PYLCLARI® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as (18F)-DCFPyL) is indicated for the detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:

  • Primary staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy
  • To localize recurrence of prostate cancer in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent

Benoit Woessmer, PET Europe CEO at Curium commented, "The availability of PYLCLARI® in Spain is an important milestone for patients with prostate cancer and underscores our dedication to improving the choice of diagnostic PET radiopharmaceuticals. As we continue to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, we are proud that the availability of PYLCLARI® continues to grow and now covers seven countries including Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain."

In Spain, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men with around 30,000 new cases diagnosed nationwide every year. PYLCLARI® is being produced by Curium at two sites in Madrid and one site in Sevilla, ensuring timely and efficient distribution across the country.

For more information about PYLCLARI®: www.pylclari.com

In the U.S., Lantheus received approval for PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F 18 Injection) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. It is the #1 utilized PSMA PET agent in the U.S. market. The European rights were licensed by Curium from Progenics, a Lantheus company, in 2018.

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:
Ross Bethell, VP, Head of Global Communications
Curium
communications@curiumpharma.com


