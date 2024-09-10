Rimo3 Launches New Workspace360 Application Management Platform Plus Validated Application Patching

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Today Rimo3, a software startup that helps enterprises conquer the complexities of managing Windows application ecosystems, improves enterprise IT agility with the release of the new Workspace 360 agile application lifecycle management platform and the new Patch360 product, uniquely providing validated enterprise patch management.

Workspace360 changes how enterprise IT leaders approach application management. For years enterprises have either applied expensive manual labor to repetitive application processes or released applications without proper testing. After the CrowdStrike incident, CIOs recognize untested, undocumented updates, patches, and changes can cause critical business failures.

Workspace 360 provides outcomes-based application delivery strategies for enterprises buckling under the pace of change. It provides essential automation and customized insights for IT teams who need to replace the status quo of manual effort and guesswork with new automated, secure methods to manage applications across modern cloud, virtual, and physical endpoints and workspaces. Visit www.rimo3.com for Workspace360 modules and pricing.

Stephen Hoensch, Head of IT Service Development, University of Cambridge

"With Rimo3 new automated patch management and validation capabilities, institutions and businesses can ensure their applications are always secure, compliant, and ready to deliver optimal performance across any platform. This isn't just about keeping up with technology; it's about staying ahead of the curve, ensuring that IT resources are used efficiently and strategically to drive innovation and enhance productivity."

Yvonne Muench, Sr. Director -?Marketplace & ISV Journey, Microsoft

"Our partner Rimo3's automated application management solution on Azure Marketplace empowers IT professionals worldwide to efficiently meet enterprise business needs, whether migrating apps to Windows 11, Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, or Microsoft Intune. With Rimo3 and Microsoft technologies, IT teams can now streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive innovation."

Bharath Rangarajan, Chief Product Officer, Omnissa

"CIOs want to adopt the latest digital workspace technologies but are stuck when application uncertainty and legacy debt stall the project. When enterprises use Omnissa Apps on Demand and Rimo3 Workspace360 together, they can automate the process around application capture, convert, validation, and handoff of AppVolumes packages to WorkspaceONE or Horizon. This efficiency helps organizations more quickly adopt modern technologies and start seeing results in the adoption of innovation and end user productivity."

Mike Welling, CEO, Rimo3

"This is an exciting new phase of Rimo3. We have been quietly working on this product relaunch for some time, collecting customer and partner feedback about the ideal modern-day application lifecycle platform, and it's clear that automation is key to that process. We are also thrilled to begin mindful adoption of AI with the release of Workspace360 and ecstatic to launch our Patch360 module, with 25,000 applications and installers in our first iteration."

About Rimo3

Rimo3 empowers enterprises to conquer the complexities of managing their Windows application ecosystem. The patented Rimo3 Workspace360 automation platform is an agile application lifecycle management solution that reduces time, cost, risk, and complexity in their daily operations.

