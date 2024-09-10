







TOKYO, Sept 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan, today announced the launch of its commercial peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading service in collaboration with the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (JA Group) and ITOCHU Corporation. This groundbreaking initiative is part of the "Smart Agri Community" project, a smart city concept tailored for the JA Group.The P2P energy trading service leverages AI-powered demand forecasting and blockchain technology to enable direct energy transactions between prosumers (producers and consumers) with solar PV and storage systems. This innovative approach breaks away from the traditional one-way power flow from utilities to consumers.As solar PV systems installed under the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) program reach the end of their contract periods, prosumers can now sell their excess electricity directly to other consumers through TRENDE's P2P platform. This creates new revenue streams for prosumers while allowing consumers to purchase affordable renewable energy, effectively circulating clean energy within the community without waste."We are thrilled to launch this commercial P2P energy trading service, which aligns perfectly with our mission to promote renewable energy adoption," said Masashi Nishio, CEO of TRENDE. "This partnership with JA Group and ITOCHU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future."The project is currently being piloted in Gunma Prefecture, with plans to expand to A-COOP supermarkets and JA cooperatives nationwide. Early results have shown economic benefits for all participants, demonstrating the potential of "locally produced, locally consumed" renewable energy.TRENDE has been at the forefront of P2P energy trading research and development. The company has collaborated with the University of Tokyo and Toyota Motor Corporation on blockchain-enabled energy transactions between homes, businesses, and electric vehicles to create a sustainable society."We are excited to see the commercial launch of this innovative P2P energy trading service," said Hiroaki Murase, General Manager, Sustainable Energy Business Department of ITOCHU Corporation. "This partnership with JA Group and TRENDE is a significant step forward in our efforts to drive decarbonization solutions and create a more sustainable future."About TRENDETRENDE Inc. is a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan via its Teraris (https://teraris.jp/) service website. TRENDE's mission is to accelerate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and redefine the energy ecosystem in Japan with a customer-centric business model and innovative P2P platform. The company's investors include Itochu, Idemitsu and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. For more information, please visit http://trende.jp/.For inquiries, please contact:TRENDE Inc.Email: pr@trende.jpSource: TRENDECopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.